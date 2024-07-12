Watching the presidential debate, the ABC interview and the post-NATO press conference brought three words to mind — make it stop.

It is hard to witness a man who has served this country well try to hang on to something, when seemingly the die is already cast. We are in a period of crisis, and to slow down the spiral, there are a few things we should immediately stop.

Make the conversation on age stop. Age is not synonymous with incompetence. There are countless people in their 80s who are thriving and successful. Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Martha Stewart, Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem and Warren Buffett are a few octogenarians and nonagenarians who are still making an impact.

Make the celebrity op-eds stop. Is it necessary for celebrities to publish an opinion piece in the newspaper for the world to see? Is this how we treat people we say that we love? What about taking the loved one to the side and having a private conversation with them?

Make the defector counting stop. It adds no value to an obviously eroding situation. It adds more pressure, and it’s certainly embarrassing. Why kick a person when they are down? Piling on is not a civil exit strategy.

Make the armchair diagnosing stop. “Mental acuity” are the media’s buzzwords to describe President Joe Biden’s consistent gaffes, flubs and trailing off. Since he is a public figure, there seems to be no regard for HIPAA and medical privacy. Yet many unqualified people want to offer a diagnosis. This is not uncommon. In the last two years of President Ronald Reagan’s second term, there was media speculation about his cognitive decline. Five years after leaving office, Reagan shared with the American people that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Make Round 1 stop. The feverish speculation and persistent pressure for Biden to step down is more than likely one round of many fights within the Democratic Party. Among some, there is some diplomacy and respect in how Biden is being asked to step down. This could be short-lived if he delays or does not make a decision that the Democratic Party wants. If he decides to step down, for his tenure and leadership, Biden deserves an honorable exit. But first, Round 1 has to be completed, because the following rounds, especially Round 2, promise to be ugly.

Make the inevitable ugly stop. If Biden decides to withdraw, we are probably going to be thrust into ugly conversations that are distasteful, offensive and outrageous. Get ready for social media and chat comments to ignite in ways we have yet to experience. These conversations won’t be about former President Donald Trump. They will be about Vice President Kamala Harris. People will vehemently reject and unapologetically attack her as the potential presidential nominee because she is female and biracial. Critics will not mince words. The misogynistic and racist comments and pictures will be posted with no restraint. Brace yourself. There is a new low of ugly coming our way.

Make the red-herring chase stop. Right now, there are so many distractions in this election cycle that there is no place to discuss issues that will impact unborn generations. There are issues about the environment, reproductive rights, wars, housing, immigration and threats to democracy that need deep due-diligence debate and discussion. This is not happening.

There is also a serious need to inspire people to vote, to engage young people in the voting process and to educate Americans on their voting rights. This is not happening. Little to none of this is happening because the bait to discuss the president’s health or age is more alluring. This chase for the bait has to stop so that we can focus on uniting our country and strengthening our democracy.

However this plays out, let it be with some honor, respect and decorum. President Biden deserves to proceed or exit with his dignity intact.

The Rev. Theresa A. Dear is a national board member of the NAACP and a Deseret News contributor.