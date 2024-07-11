President Joe Biden arriving to attend the Working Session II of the NATO Summit in Washington, Thursday, July 11, 2024. He will speak at a press conference Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

President Joe Biden will hold a press conference to wrap up the NATO summit on Thursday evening during a tough week for his reelection campaign, the White House has announced.

His campaign positioned the NATO summit as a way for Biden to showcase leadership on the global stage. But this three-day summit was overshadowed by concerns over the president’s ability to finish the 2024 campaign and stay in office for another four years.

From actor George Clooney to a handful of Democratic congressmen, requests for him to step aside have been growing, despite Biden’s disinterest in withdrawing from the race.

This comes after his poor performance at the presidential debate last month when he failed to cohesively answer questions and respond to attacks from former President Donald Trump. The White House has blamed a cold, jet lag and overpreparation for Biden’s failure.

His television appearance to hush calls of replacing him on the Democratic ticket backfired, furthering doubts about his mental and physical abilities.

Biden’s press conference on Thursday evening is a chance for him to convince Democratic voters and operatives that he is the right candidate to run in the upcoming election. His last solo press conference was in California in November 2023 upon Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit.

Martha Joynt Kumar, a political science professor from Towson University, who has studied the press corps’ relationship with U.S. presidents, said such press conferences are the “crown jewel of presidential interchanges,” as NPR reported. But Biden hasn’t participated in too much of these pressers since his term began, and this move hasn’t been “beneficial” since these press events showcase a president’s policy acumen.

Here’s what you need to know about Biden’s news conference.

When and where is President Biden’s news conference?

Biden is scheduled to give remarks at 4:30 p.m. MT. He will be addressing the summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, located near the White House. Other NATO summit events were also held at this convention center earlier this week.

Where can I watch President Biden’s news conference?

The White House will stream the press conference and publish Biden’s remarks on their website. News outlets like The Associated Press and USA Today will offer a livestream on YouTube. C-SPAN will stream Biden’s address and other television networks are also expected to broadcast parts of the speech, if not all of it.

What is President Biden’s schedule for the rest of the day?

Biden will attend NATO summit events all day Thursday. This includes a meeting with the European Union and Indo-Pacific partners — Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea — as well as a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the NATO-Ukraine Council.