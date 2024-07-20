In this Nov. 22, 1963, file photo, President John F. Kennedy slumps down in the back seat of the presidential limousine as it speeds along Elm Street toward the Stemmons Freeway overpass after being fatally shot in Dallas. Jacqueline Kennedy leans over the president as Secret Service agent Clinton Hill rides on the back of the car.

Political assassination is a particularly grim, disturbing and important subject. Murder alone is awful, but violence against a political leader tears at the very fabric and foundations of our system of government.

Unfortunately, this phenomenon has been a regular — though not frequent — occurrence in U.S. political history.

Former President Donald Trump, fortunately, has survived this latest instance of a despicable crime. His actions have been heroic. He demonstrated self-control under fire, reacted fast and effectively in taking cover, did not panic and encouraged others.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he leaves the stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

The United States Secret Service is an exceptionally professional organization, which was dramatically demonstrated. Agents immediately shielded Trump while others scanned the crowd. The former president was quickly evacuated.

Let’s wait for confirmed facts on exactly what happened. Ignore judgmental, largely worthless media speculation.

Tragically, gunfire also struck audience members at the political rally. Former Fire Chief Corey Comperatore was shielding his family when he was killed. Two other audience members were wounded.

Unfortunately, our nation has a history of such violence. The first attack on an American president took place nearly two centuries ago. An unemployed house painter ambushed President Andrew Jackson in the U.S. Capitol. Fortunately, the would-be killer’s pistols misfired.

Despite his age and ill health, Jackson attacked the gunman, who was tackled by others. Jackson survived numerous military battles and duels with firearms.

During the same general time period, in May 1812, Britain’s Prime Minister, Spencer Perceval, was assassinated. Later, a radical plot to murder Prime Minister Lord Liverpool and his cabinet in 1820 failed, and the conspirators were hanged.

Generally, in the decades since, our close ally Britain has been spared this sort of political violence.

President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated on April 14, 1865, while he and his wife and guests were attending a stage play in Washington, D.C. The assassin was part of a larger conspiracy to kill senior officials of the Lincoln administration.

Lone killers assassinated Presidents James Garfield in 1881 and William McKinley in 1901.

Former President Theodore Roosevelt was shot in the chest in 1912 while campaigning in Milwaukee. He completed his speech before being rushed to the hospital, and survived.

Mayor Anton Cermak of Chicago was shot and killed in February 1933 in Miami while in the company of President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt. FDR is presumed to have been the actual target.

On Nov. 1, 1950, two Puerto Rican nationalists tried and failed to assassinate President Harry Truman in Washington, D.C.

President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963. Alleged assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was murdered in police custody two days later. That, combined with other circumstances, fueled conspiracy theories that have powerfully endured.

The limousine carrying mortally wounded President John F. Kennedy races toward the hospital seconds after he was shot in Dallas, Texas, Nov. 22, 1963. With secret service agent Clinton Hill riding on the back of the car, Mrs. John Connally, wife of the Texas governor, bends over her wounded husband, and Mrs. Kennedy leans over the president.

In 1972, Gov. George Wallace of Alabama, who was seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, was shot and paralyzed while campaigning.

Two women fired pistols at President Gerald Ford, on separate occasions. Both missed.

In early 1981, newly inaugurated President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded while entering his limousine in Washington, D.C., after a speech. He survived the ordeal, and, in fact, his bravery and humor while being treated in the hospital earned him considerable respect.

In this combination of file photos, President Ronald Reagan waves, then looks up before being shoved into a presidential limousine by Secret Service agents after being shot outside a Washington hotel, March 30, 1981.

Presidents’ attackers usually act alone.

Such attacks are sick, as President Joe Biden observed, but do not indicate a sick society or signal political crisis. To reiterate, focus on the facts, not judgmental media speculation.

Ideally, this latest incident will foster rhetorical restraint. Politicians should turn down the heat.

This history is grim, but also shows the enduring strength of our political institutions.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War.” Contact acyr@carthage.edu