An officer stands at his car early Sunday, July 14, 2024, closing access to the site of the rally where former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt on Saturday in Butler, Pa.. Behind the officer, a large flag from the rally still flies.

The man who was killed during a failed assassination attempt on former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was identified Sunday and honored in statements by the governor of Pennsylvania and the president of the United States.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro relayed a message from the victim’s family, who called him a hero who died protecting them from bullets.

What we know about Corey Comperatore

Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pennsylvania, was killed when shots were fired during a rally for Trump in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

“I just spoke to Corey’s wife and Corey’s two daughters,” Shapiro said Sunday. “Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. And most especially, Corey loved his family.”

“Corey was an avid supporter of the former president, and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community.”

Shapiro spoke with Comperatore’s wife and said she “asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero. That Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally. Corey was the very best of us. May his memory be a blessing.”

According to The Associated Press, Comperatore’s wife and daughter were with him at the rally and that he “(used) his body as a shield to protect both his wife and daughter from the bullets.”

In his brief remarks early Sunday afternoon, President Biden offered his “deepest condolences” to the Comperatore family.

“He was a father,” the president said. “He was protecting his family from the bullets that were being fired. And he lost his life. God love him.”

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Comperatore was the former chief of a volunteer fire company in Buffalo Township.

Logan Check, left, junior firefighter, and Randy Reamer, president and rescue captain at the Buffalo Township Fire Company 27, hang bunting on the fire station in memory of fellow firefighter Corey Comperatore, in Buffalo Township, Pa., Sunday, July 14, 2024. Comperatore was killed during a shooting at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pa., on Saturday. The flag at the station house flies at half staff at left. | Sue Ogrocki

Other shooting victims

The Pennsylvania State Police also released the identity of the two shooting victims who were injured during the shooting. David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, is in stable condition. James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, is also in stable condition.

“These victims and their families are certainly in our thoughts today,” said Col. Christopher Paris, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner. “The Pennsylvania State Police continue to work tirelessly alongside our federal, state and local partners as this investigation continues.”

Before taking questions, Shapiro concluded his remarks by saying: “I ask that you join me in prayer for the two Pennsylvanians who are in critical condition, that we continue to wish for a full and speedy recovery and pray for the former president. And the Comperatore family remains in our thoughts and prayers. They have some very challenging times ahead of them. They will have an empty seat at the dinner table for the rest of their lives. But we need to make sure that Corey’s memory is forever a blessing. And here in Pennsylvania, we will see to it that that is the case.”