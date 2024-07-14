Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

After narrowly avoiding an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump thanked those who have shared thoughts and prayers and issued a call for the nation to “stand united.”

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win.”

Trump, who was struck by a bullet, was treated for an injury to his ear. One rally attendee died during the shooting; two others were critically injured. The shooter was also killed following the attack, which is under investigation.

The victim who died in the shooting was identified as Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief who was with his family attending the rally, The Associated Press reported.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Comperatore “died a hero,” per AP.

“His wife shared with me that he dove on his family to protect them,” Shapiro said.

Trump responds to the shooting

Trump responded to the incident with a statement on Truth Social, per The Guardian. He said he looks forward to speaking at the Republican national convention this week in Wisconsin.

“We will fear not, but instead remain resilient in our faith and defiant in the face of wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed.”

The Republican National Convention begins Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Trump says he will be appearing at the convention, Deseret News reported.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he will appear at the convention. “I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin,” Trump wrote.

FBI identifies the shooter

Investigators discovered “explosive material” inside “the gunman’s vehicle and at his home,” The Washington Post reported. Early stages of investigation also revealdd “some evidence indicating that the rifle used in the attack was originally purchased by the gunman’s father.”

The FBI identified Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspect in what is being investigated as an attempted assassination, Reuters reported.

Records revealed the suspect was a registered Republican and made a $15 donation to a Democratic political action committee when he was 17. He had no criminal history, according to Pennsylvania public court records.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” the F.B.I. said in a statement, per The New York Times.

President Biden said Sunday afternoon that he is overseeing an “independent review of the national security at yesterday’s rally to assess exactly what happened, and we’ll share the results of that independent review with the American people as well.

Melania Trump releases a statement on the Trump rally shooting

Melania Trump released a statement regarding the shooting Sunday morning with a call to “reunite.”

“Dawn is here again,” she wrote. “Let us reunite. Now. This morning, ascend above the. hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realize this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back.”

She also offered her “sincerest sympathy” to the victims of “this heinous act.”

“A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life — his human side — were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times.”

She continued, sharing appreciation for the support at this difficult time.

“The winds of change have arrived. For those of you who cry in support, I thank you. I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide — thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family.”

Biden’s response to the shooting

President Joe Biden responded to the shooting by addressing the nation in a video, and said he was able to talk with Trump and he is reportedly “doing well.”

“We cannot allow this to be happening,” Biden said, speaking without a teleprompter, per The Associated Press. “The idea that there’s violence in America like this is just unheard of.”