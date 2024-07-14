President Joe Biden spoke Sunday afternoon at the White House in Washington, D.C., addressing the failed assassination attempt on former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally on Saturday.

The president:

Says he has “directed an independent review of the national security at yesterday’s rally to assess exactly what happened and will share the results of that independent review of the American people as well.”

Spoke with former president Trump and said that he and First Lady Jill Biden “are keeping him and his family in our prayers.”

Called on Americans to not “make assumptions about (the shooter’s) motives or his affiliations.”

Ended with a plea to “unite as one nation.”

Will address the situation further from the Oval Office this evening.

More from President Biden on the Trump assassination attempt

During his brief remarks with Vice President Kamala Harris by his side, the president said he was “sincerely grateful that (Trump is) doing well and recovering. We had a short but good conversation. Jill and I are keeping him and his family in our prayers.

“We also extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim who was killed. He was a father. He was protecting his family from the bullets that were being fired. And he lost his life. God love him.”

“We’re also praying for the full recovery of those who were injured. And we’re grateful for the Secret Service agents and other law enforcement agencies and individuals who risked their lives literally for our nation.

“As I said last night, there is no place in America for this kind of violence or any kind of violence for that matter. An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation. Everything. It’s not who we are as a nation. It’s not America. And we cannot allow this to happen.

“Unity is the most elusive goal of all. But nothing is (more) important than that right now: unity. We’ll debate and we’ll disagree. That’s not going to change. But we’re going to not lose sight of who we are as Americans.”

Biden said he and the vice president were “just briefed in the Situation Room” by Homeland Security, the Secret Service and other officials. He emphasized that the investigation, which is still in its “early stages,” is being led by the FBI. He said he was “instructed” that the investigation would be “thorough and swift.”

“We don’t yet have any information about the motive of the shooter,” the president said. “We know who he is. I urge everyone, please, don’t make assumptions about his motives or his affiliations. Let the FBI do their job.”

“As this investigation continues, here’s what we’re going to do.

“First, Mr. Trump, as a former president and nominee of the Republican Party, already receives a heightened level of security. And I’ve been consistent in my direction to the Secret Service to provide him with every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety.

“Second, I’ve directed the head of the Secret Service to review all security measures for the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to start tomorrow.

“And third, I’ve directed an independent review of the national security at yesterday’s rally to assess exactly what happened and will share the results of that independent review of the American people as well.

“And finally, I’ll be speaking more about this tonight at greater length from the Oval Office. We must unite as one nation. We must unite as one nation, to demonstrate who we are.”

The president has rescheduled his planned trip to Austin, Texas, this week.

From Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

“This is a moment where all leaders have an opportunity to speak and act with moral clarity. Where all leaders need to take down the temperature and rise above the hateful rhetoric that exists and search for a better, brighter future for this nation. That’s the work that I try to do every day here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“And that’s the work that falls to each and every American right now. And so, I ask that you join me in prayer for the two Pennsylvanians who are in critical condition, that we continue to wish for a full and speedy recovery and pray for the former president.

“And the Comperatore family remains in our thoughts and prayers. They have some very challenging times ahead of them. They will have an empty seat at the dinner table for the rest of their lives. But we need to make sure that Corey’s memory is forever a blessing.”