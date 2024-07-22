OK, so, this July has kind of been a lot so far, especially for those paying attention to the 2024 presidential election. The past week plus has been particularly nerve-frying, between an attempted assassination on one candidate, and the other dropping out of the race entirely. And, if I had to guess, I’d say the next 3 1/2 months are going to get crazier, if that’s even possible. But we would be remiss if we didn’t pause for a moment, exhale, momentarily forget our woes, and celebrate Utah’s best holiday — Pioneer Day.

Pioneer Day celebrates the Latter-day Saint pioneers’ arrival in the Salt Lake Valley via Emigration Canyon on July 24, 1847, after their 1,300-mile journey west. Upon arrival in what we now call Salt Lake City, Brigham Young reportedly declared, “This is the right place.” This moment has become a cornerstone in Utah history and significant for me personally, for a number of reasons. First, the surrounding area of Young’s designated “place” has been my home for many decades, and it’s a lovely place that I like very much, cold winters aside. Second, the spot where Brigham Young made his infamous declaration is now a very fun park that has baby animals in the springtime and a great Christmas market. And third, the statement was the inspiration for the song that has never not been stuck in my head since learning it in 1996.

I was in fourth grade at the time, the year designated for learning state history, so I was one of the many fourth graders who learned “This Is The Place” and belted lyrics, that in hindsight, seem a bit presumptuous. I sang, “People care how they live, each has so much to give” from the stage alongside my classmates. We did not question, at the time, whether that line was meant to suggest that people in other states don’t care how they live or have much to give. Nevertheless, I’d be lying if I told you I am not delighted every time I hear the chimes in the bridge, and often sing “new technologies here, growing faster each year,” each time I power up ChatGPT.

Pioneer Day is special not just because it’s a time to reflect on our heritage, for those of us from pioneer stock, and remember our state’s history, but also because it’s one of those low-stakes holidays that asks very little of us. Meaning there is no right or wrong way to celebrate. It falls in the same category as Halloween and Valentine’s Day. You can participate as much or as little as you like. You can stay inside all day, or come out and celebrate with the enthusiasts. And there are a lot of enthusiasts.

I sometimes like to imagine a visitor from out of state, with no knowledge of Utah history and cultural lore, passing through parts of Utah on July 24. I imagine their confusion in seeing children dressed in prairie dresses and bonnets or old-time trousers and suspenders, riding scooters decorated in streamers and balloons, riding along prominent city streets, as is tradition in many neighborhoods. They may happen upon the parade in downtown Salt Lake City, full of adults in pioneer garb (in the heat of July), elaborate floats, marching bands, horses and also Santa Claus for some reason. They might wonder at marathoners, who have chosen to honor the pioneers’ grueling march across the plains by running 26.2 grueling miles to cross the finish line. If they’re passing through at night, they might see neighbors gathered for street fireworks or marvel at professional city-sponsored firework displays, 20 days after the Fourth of July.

When I imagine these confused visitors, I feel sorry for them because they probably didn’t get Pioneer Day off work like those of us employed at Utah-based organizations do, and because they’re missing out on one of the summer’s funnest holidays.

But I’m not really eager to have Pioneer Day adopted into a larger national celebration. Mostly because I’m worried about offending the rest of the nation with that “people care how they live” line. But I also understand that the rest of the country might need a little break from the chaos this year, so I’m willing to save a spot at the parade for anyone who might need it. Just this once.