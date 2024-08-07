Renae Cowley, left, is is a political consultant, lobbyist, social media influencer and professional rodeo athlete. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah State Legislature.

Our column is verifying ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus’ 2,500-year-old maxim that change is the only constant in life with a new development.

Cowley: Howdy, readers! My name is Renae Cowley, and I am honored to be Frank’s new co-columnist.

I was raised in Davis County and from the tender age of 9 could always be found on the back of a horse. I attended Utah State University on partial FFA and 4-H scholarships and earned my MBA at Texas A&M Commerce. My crowning achievement was winning Miss Rodeo Utah and top five at Miss Rodeo America. I worked on campaigns across the Wasatch Front. I am honored to be a partner with Frank in our public affairs/lobbying firm. I was bit by the political bug while working on campaigns. Diving into polling crosstabs, analyzing voter turnout models and crafting campaign tactics is what I call a fun Friday night. I was honored to work for some great conservatives and pioneered winning strategies in highly specialized land use campaigns. When I am not on the Hill, I compete in professional rodeo barrel racing.

I am a dichotomy. I conceal carry every day with steel on my hip, but wear stilettos on my feet. I drive a big truck, but I have a tiny dog riding shotgun. I am a cowgirl, yet I eat mostly vegetarian. I am excited to share a little bit of my life and perspectives with you from the political arena to the rodeo arena. Both can be full of … well, you know!

Frank and I could not be any more opposite. He’s a boomer; I’m a millennial. He’s urban; I’m rural. He was one of Utah’s leading Democrats in the ‘90s; I’m a staunch conservative. My ancestors were pioneers; his were purveyors of strong drink. Despite our differences, we both share a passion for politics. We’ve worked together in our lobbying firm for over a decade. We’ve had many spirited political conversations, punctuated by pithy repartee. With the departure of the eloquent and legendary LaVarr Webb, we thought it might be time to take Frank’s and my political banter to the masses. The gentleman farmer LaVarr leaves a pretty tall tractor seat to fill, but I am excited by this opportunity.

As a millennial, I am a digital native. Social media is a normal part of life for me. Frank, I love ya man, but can you even spell X (formerly known as Twitter)? I’ve been documenting my rodeo life online for years, but politics is a different story. Most of my peers get their news exclusively from social media, and I am eager to connect with them over political musings through @CapitolCowgirl.

This is what you can expect from me: There is a unique duality to my life, between rodeo and politics. I have a boot and a high heel in each world, resulting in unique perspectives and insights. My job in politics means I have a front-row seat to many policy debates and campaign tactics. My all-consuming hobby of rodeo takes me to every small town in Utah, where I see firsthand how those policies impact real people. Our editors have promised me a loose rein to bring you the unbridled truth of what I see in Utah politics, as told by a conservative female millennial.

I believe people, not the government, make the best decisions. I believe in America first. I believe in the American dream, meritocracy and equal opportunities, not equal outcomes. Above all, I believe in the goodness of people … yes, even politicians.

I am honored to join the prestigious and trusted Deseret News. I hope to contribute in some small way to the legacy of Utah’s oldest continually running news outlet. My aim is to give voice to the perspectives of my generation. Lastly, I invite you to saddle up and come along on this wild ride with me, both here and on social media.

Happy trails!

Pignanelli: “I never knew anyone like you in my life,” Renae once told me. Apparently, Italian-Irish Catholic city dwellers are not prevalent on the rodeo circuit. Indeed, Renae and I do have many differences — especially age. (Much of my wardrobe is older than her.)

But we do share a love of politics.

Renae possesses deep intelligence and a remarkable ability to digest information into comprehensible messaging to bolster campaigns and public affairs activities. She enjoys a social media following greater than the populations of most Utah’s cities. As a millennial, she understands how information is created, consumed and deliberated.

American politics is in a state of flux. Liberals and conservatives of 30 years ago would be confused by the current positions of many politicians. Thus, columns based on transitory differences between political affiliations is not helpful. Instead, Renae and I will offer readers our different perspectives on how global, national and local events impact Utah elections and public policy deliberations.

To use Renae’s vernacular, hang on — it’s going to be a wild and fun rodeo.