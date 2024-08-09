Recent extreme weather as a result of climate change is impactful around the world, from the heat wave in Utah to the extreme temperatures at the Olympics. The Los Angeles Times writes, “Researchers worry that Paris represents the latest in an Olympic trend that has winter athletes scrambling to find enough snow and their summertime counterparts facing health risks — cramping, vomiting, heat stroke — caused by peak temperatures,” showing how these extreme conditions can affect even the best athletes. With this in mind, it is important to consider the effects on not just the Olympians, but also people around the world. Here in Utah, temperatures are on the rise as well, bringing with them other climate disasters such as flash floods. That is why this Olympics season, Citizen’s Climate Lobby urges you to take action against the climate crisis that affects us all and protect the future Games as well as their spectators from around the world.

Rain Xu

Salt Lake City