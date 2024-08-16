It’s become common in recent years to hear someone announce momentously that they “no longer pay any attention to the news.”

Not due to lack of time or interest, but instead, for mental health reasons: “And I feel so much better!” they proclaim almost triumphantly, the relief palpable.

What’s caused so many to shift from seeing news as essential to being an informed citizen, to now perceiving it as somehow toxic and threatening to their basic sanity?

Understanding grievance

That question is no longer a curiosity of media study professors. It’s become more of a public health debate, thanks to books like Frank Bruni’s “The Age of Grievance” (2024), written after this columnist at The New York Times saw “how surprisingly and scarily angry so many Americans were.”

In the years prior, similar concerns were raised by religiously inclined authors like Glenn Beck (“Addicted to Outrage,” 2017) and Arthur Brooks (”Love Your Enemies: How Decent People Can Save America from the Culture of Contempt,” 2019). But to hear this urgent plea from Bruni, an openly gay columnist also on faculty at Duke University, demonstrates how thoroughly bipartisan the concerns about America’s overall atmosphere have become.

It’s in the political realm, of course, that appeals to outrage and grievance are most often heard. What sets apart “grievance politics,” according to scholars Matthew Flinders and Markus Hinterleitner in their 2022 article, “Party Politics vs. Grievance Politics,” is being “imbued with a fundamental sense of negative civic energy” (emphasis their own).

The past decade has also seen sustained debate at American universities about what some call “grievance studies,” referring to disciplines such as postcolonial theory, gender studies, queer theory, critical race theory, and intersectional feminism, which British author Helen Pluckrose argues too often bend “available theories to confirm” what she calls an “assumption of a grievance” and a view of society as fundamentally a “system of power and privilege.”

It’s perhaps these kinds of trends that prompted Jonathan Haidt to differentiate between a university committed to “truth,” versus a university committed to “social justice.” This same renowned professor also expressed concern in a 2022 Deseret News interview about the failure of “knowledge-centered institutions” such as universities and journalism to “stand up for the (truth-seeking) mission of their institutions.”

Discussing grievance journalism

Journalism has certainly experienced more intrusion from grievance, contempt and outrage over recent years, far beyond the well-known talk radio and cable news rhetoric (”they are trying to destroy America” ... “they hate you”). Political scientist Alison Dagnes writes in a 2022 Oxford book about “grievance media,” where outlets have “exacerbated our partisan divisions as a means to attract a dedicated audience.”

This goes beyond the familiar bias of decidedly partisan news outlets that frame selective stories in a way that portrays only one party as noble, to a specific news-making strategy used on both sides of the political spectrum that taps into strong emotions of anger and fear.

It was three decades ago that professor David Protess and colleagues raised concern about the “journalism of outrage” already evident in the early 1990s with investigative reporters willing to cross ethical lines.

In the time since then, an outrage model has proven itself to have shocking financial advantages. “On both the right and the left, grievance seems to be its own burgeoning economy,” Bruni writes. “To sell your wares as widely as possible, package them in grievance” — reflecting what professors Jeffrey Berry and Sarah Sobieraj have called the “outrage industry.”

Opens in new window “The fin de siecle newspaper proprietor” (The end of the century newspaper owner). Illus. from Puck, v. 35, no. 887, (1894 March 7), centerfold. Copyright 1894 by Keppler & Schwarzmann. The print shows a newspaper owner, possibly meant to be Joseph Pulitzer, sitting in a chair in his office next to an open safe where “Profits” are spilling out onto the floor; outside this scene are many newspaper reporters for the “Daily Splurge” rushing to the office to toss their stories onto the printing press, such stories as “A Week as a Tramp!! Wild and Exciting Experiences of a Daily Splurge Reporter”, “A Reporter of the Daily Splurge Spends a Thrilling Week in an Asylum!”, “An Organ Grinder’s Life”, “Life in Sing Sing - a Splurge Reporter in Disguise”, “Divorce Court Details”, “Private Scandal”, “a Night Around Town” by a woman reporter “in Men’s Attire”, life on the streets “As a Flower Girl”, “Thrilling Exposé”, “How beggars are treated on 5th Ave. by Fanny Fake”, and “High Spiced Sensation”. A notice hanging on the wall of the office states “The Motto of the Daily Splurge - Morality and a High Sense of Duty”.

While acknowledging this sensationalist approach has been “incredibly lucrative,” Dagnes cautions about inflamed passions and unsettled public trust “when political news organizations perform as activists.”

Something called “yellow journalism,” of course, has been around for a long time — a term first coined in the late 1880s to characterize slanted, scandalous, and often salacious stories published by New York upstart papers in a bid to compete with more established newspapers.

Even if it required assembling flimsy sources and sacrificing accuracy, these early papers led by William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer became known for presenting stories in a way deliberately intended to inflame and provoke public passions (thereby attracting more attention and money).

Opens in new window Front page detail, New York Evening Journal (New York, N.Y.), Jan. 26, 1898.

Even while drawing oversized attention, this approach to reporting was long understood — and labeled — as a departure from quality norms of journalism, variously characterized in the past as “exploitative … sensationalistic … tabloid.” The Scranton Tribune asked in 1898 how the American people could “read such trash in newspaper guise as is produced by Hearst, Pulitzer.”

If more recognized in the past, however, it’s fair to say sensationalist journalism that exploits grievance and outrage of different kinds has now become harder to spot and easier to overlook as it’s become a normal, even expected fixture of news media.

Defining grievance

In a recent interview in the Columbia Journalism Review, columnist Bruni discusses “journalism in the age of grievance.” He first points to an earlier, more positive sense of the word as indignation over a righteous cause. “The people fighting for civil rights had a grievance,” he said, “and thank God they did.”

By comparison, this New York Times commentator describes unhealthy grievance as “a complaint that has become overwrought” and existing “because someone is determined to complain” — and which ultimately “demands a solution disproportionate to the problem.”

“We’re talking about anger that won’t be sated,” Bruni summarizes — something “that so enjoys itself, feeds on itself, and becomes a self-identity that it’s hard to see the far side of it.”

For his own part, Bruni has acknowledged his own past contributions to American resentments — even publicly apologizing in 2021 to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for contributing to “the toxic tenor of American discourse, the furious pitch of American politics, the volume and vitriol of it all.”

Opens in new window “The Evil Spirits of the Modern Day Press.” Puck US magazine 1888; Nasty little printer’s devils spew forth from the Hoe press in this Puck cartoon of Nov. 21, 1888. Sydney B. Griffin (1854-1923)

A guide to navigating grievance news media

Beyond anger alone, there are at least five characteristics identified by Bruni and others that are useful in helping readers recognize when they are consuming news media inflected by and likely inflaming of unhealthy grievance.

1. Taking for granted fundamental group divisions

Does the author ask you to see different groups as fundamentally locked in ongoing conflict?

In a quick news cycle, Bruni says, it’s “easy or instinctual for news organizations to take out the same old playbook they’ve used a thousand times” — going through a set list in their evaluation of a political leader, for instance: “Let’s see what candidate A’s policies and personalities say about his or her potential impact on this marginalized community, or this interest group.”

“Now let’s do a story about what this other marginalized group or interest group thinks about this politician, and what we think his or her policies and messaging might mean for them.”

Professor Joel Campbell at the BYU School of Communications spoke about reporting that advances a particular image of religious communities, no matter what, even when an important new story emerges. As an illustration, he cites recent coverage of the BYU medical school announcement that in some cases highlighted hot-button controversies distracting from the “huge need for medical treatment in developing countries.”

“That’s the story!” he says.

“We end up oversimplifying the world,” Bruni cautions, in a way that “exiles nuance” and instead “affirms and amplifies the message” of different interest groups locked in inescapable conflict with each other (and forgetting that “some of the most important issues transcend all groups” and “that we’re all Americans, ultimately in the same boat.”)

“That obviously is a grievance multiplier,” he says — emphasizing in his book how much an approach like this ”turbocharges conflict.”

2. Magnifying slights and stoking tension

Does the author highlight interpersonal hurt and pain without pointing toward any path to alleviate them?

“More and more Americans are convinced that they’re losing because somebody else is winning,” Bruni says — describing an increasingly common tendency in some to be “in thrall to their own persecution and intent on identifying the agents of it.”

“That sense of having been crazily wronged and deserving recompense” and “that need to name and vilify the people responsible,” he points out, “exists across the political spectrum.”

This is true even when the slights and offenses are minor enough to need some finessing. “More and more,” Americans “methodically tally their slights — some real, some imagined,” Bruni says, “measur(ing) their misfortune, and assign(ing) particular people responsibility for it.”

In this kind of an atmosphere, the journalist adds, even “benign words are branded hurtful” and “benign gestures are deemed hostile.”

Opens in new window The Yellow Press, by L.M. Glackens. The illustration shows William Randolph Hearst as a jester tossing newspapers with headlines such as “Appeals to Passion, Venom, Sensationalism, Attacks on Honest Officials, Strife, Distorted News, Personal Grievance, [and] Misrepresentation” to a crowd of eager readers, among them an anarchist assassinating a politician speaking from a platform draped with American flags; on the left, men labeled “Man who buys the comic supplement for the kids, Businessman, Gullible Reformer, Advertiser, and Decent Citizen” carry bags of money that they dump into Hearst’s printing press. The illustrator originally included this note from Mayor Gaynor’s letter published in the New York Evening Post on 12 October 1910, “The time is at hand when these journalistic scoundrels have got to stop or get out, and I am ready now to do my share to that end. They are absolutely without souls. If decent people would refuse to look at such newspapers the whole thing would right itself at once. The journalism of New York City has been dragged to the lowest depths of degradation. The grossest railleries and libels, instead of honest statements and fair discussion, have gone unchecked.”

It appears many journalists are happy to join in this project, as he says, “indulging this habit of seeing the world in terms of who’s been slighted, how they’ve been slighted, what to do about that slight.”

While right-leaning publications effectively paint a provocative picture of religious conservatives being regularly insulted, dismissed and threatened by liberal politicians, professors, celebrities, etc., left-leaning outlets also paint an equally ominous portrayal of minority groups in America regularly insulted, dismissed and threatened by conservative politicians, religious leaders, pro-family advocates, etc.

3. Automatically interpreting differences as signs of power imbalance

Are observable differences portrayed as a sure sign of concerning power-imbalances and oppression?

Where real differences exist in position, role or resources, a grievance lens automatically sees this as a bad sign — reflective of inequality, inequity and structural oppression.

Observable differences, then, are taken for granted through this lens as a bad sign of something deeply amiss. Campbell describes the existence of “a lot of money,” for instance, as automatically interpreted to be “that’s bad.”

Such reporting shows little curiosity about questions such as: What is it that makes a large sum of money inherently problematic? What if that money is funding efforts to feed Africa, cure cancer or provide emotional strength to others? Is government, because of its size, inherently bad and worthy of grievance, even when something positive may result from its efforts?

Author Dan Ellsworth speaks of an “epistemology of accusation,” which is “the idea that saying bad things about people and institutions is the best way to arrive at the truth.”

“As soon as you think someone’s the bad guy,” journalist Nina-Sophia Miralles told the Deseret News, “you don’t want to know anything about them.”

But if a journalist can pose meaningful questions about an unfamiliar group in their reporting, like this British journalist did in her own feature piece, “the next time somebody mentions something about a particular group that hate doesn’t rise in you,” she stated. “Anything that you can do to calm people down a little bit is probably a public service.”

4. Implying a conscious and deliberate intent to harm

Are disappointments portrayed as arising from a deliberate design to hurt and harm others?

More than simply a sign of something problematic, grievance journalism tends to frame complicated situations as reflecting deliberate intent to harm. For instance, Bruni recalls the national shortage of baby formula, when photos of pallets of powdered milk caught the attention of broadcaster Sean Hannity. This Fox News pundit told viewers in outrage that the photo represented “pallets and pallets of baby formula for illegal immigrants and their families.”

Viewers were no doubt shocked to be discovering another “betrayal of law-abiding citizens” and an “insidious plot,” Bruni writes — thanks to a pundit who had, in the words of CNN commentator Alex Koppelman, turned the “thinnest possible set of facts into days of outrage.”

There are certainly plenty of examples of left-leaning outlets implying a conscious intent to harm on the right. In an article entitled, “Donald Trump’s Plot Against America” journalist Marc Elias wrote in late 2023, “Donald Trump is plotting to overthrow American democracy. It is not a secret, and he is not subtle. The only question is whether enough people will care enough to stop it.”

It’s common to see other articles featured that question intent, such as this recent MSNBC headline: “Elon Musk is not well intentioned when it comes to U.S. liberal democracy.”

Opens in new window “The Yellow Pest - putting its nose in everything” Dalrymple, Louis, 1866-1905, artistI, llus. from Puck, v. 43, no. 1113, (1898 July 6), cover. Copyright 1898 by Keppler & Schwarzmann. The print shows President William McKinley sitting at a desk, holding a large paper that shows “President McKinley’s War Policy." A newspaper reporter, most likely Joseph Pulitzer,” leans through an open window and carrying sheets of paper labeled “Yellow Journal War Plans” is poking his nose into the back of McKinley’s “Plans of Campaign."

5. Featuring only a part of the overall storyline

Is the author highlighting a selected part of the story that affirms a particular agenda?

Journalist Mike Pesca writes about the problem with what he calls “conclusion-first journalism” — in parallel to concerns by Heather Heying about scholarship “extolling activism over inquiry” and by Helen Pluckrose and colleagues that “only certain conclusions are allowed” in parts of the scholarly community that tend to “put social grievances ahead of objective truth.”

Professor Campbell points to an NPR radio story in recent years which interviewed a group of women who were disaffected from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in different ways, but held up as representing the “norm” among female members.

“Not one single voice in that radio program,” he adds, reflected a “a run-of-the-mill, regular-attending Latter-day Saint woman.” As a result, he suggests, the listeners ultimately missed what most Latter-day Saint women were thinking.

This kind of distorting oversight is disappointing enough in entertainment media, where the church just this week raised concern about an increasing number of “gross misrepresentations” in the entertainment industry that “rely on sensationalism and inaccuracies that do not fairly and fully reflect the lives of our Church members or the sacred beliefs that they hold dear” and which “depict lifestyles and practices blatantly inconsistent with the teachings of the Church.”

One would hope journalists get it right more often. Yet acknowledging that mainstream journalists may not have “a lot of background in faith,” Campbell says, reporters can sometimes come to stories about religion with more “contempt” than “curiosity.”

The Global Faith and Entertainment Study conducted by HarrisX and Bonneville Communications (a sister company to Deseret News) surveyed more than 10,000 people across all major world religions. Majorities of believers across diverse faith communities said that entertainment “perpetuates religious stereotypes” and tends to “follow the same storyline over and over.”

That sometimes involves faith headlines that are intentionally edgy, and which lean into raw nerves culturally that are well known to induce frustration. Even when people of faith are sharing their beliefs in family or traditional values, such as those from the Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, they can be further “distorted in order to invoke outrage.”

Bruni has expressed similar concern with selective reporting. “All too often, if a set of events on the surface has a political moral that we like, or seems to be telling a story that is our preferred story,” he says, “we don’t muster or apply scrutiny” — suggesting that journalists need to be more “careful that you’re not traveling far away from the truth.”

Campbell recounts another instance where students of color were being reported on at BYU. Sensing that the reporter had already concluded the university was “treating minorities poorly and doing nothing,” this communications professor went out of his way to provide the reporter with a number of positive examples of race relations on campus.

“Not a word of it makes it into the story.”

What’s the answer?

The solutions to much of this are hardly out of reach. Campbell, Bruni and others remind readers that many of the answers lie in returning to basic journalistic ethics — starting with the call to “seek truth and report it” in a manner that is “accurate and fair.” That means making sure a “preconceived notion” about any group, issue or person, Campbell says, does not get added “on top of the story presumably being investigated.”

After finishing his in-depth look at America’s “age of grievance,” Bruni describes realizing that “almost everything I looked at, from a certain angle, was a crisis of humility.” From political leaders who weren’t “respecting the diversity of opinion that exists in any population” to citizens eager to cancel others without remembering their own “worst moments” they are “lucky” to not be condemned for.

“Humility is the antidote to grievance because it recognizes that the world doesn’t conform perfectly to any one person’s desires,” he says. Bruni tells his students at Duke that, more than anything else, they will hear him say “it’s complicated” — a phrase, he writes, that serves as a “bulwark against arrogance, absolutism, purity, zeal.”

“There is much in this life, and in this society, that is objectively right or objectively wrong,” he acknowledges. But on any given issue, there are also “so many question marks, there are so many guesses.”