Messaging is a critical aspect at any level of politics, campaigns and public policy. Politicos have a treat this week as we will see how professionals deal with three unexpected but impactful events at the national and local level.

The Democratic National Party is holding their nominating convention in Chicago. They have unusual challenges ahead of them, including how to deal with an unpopular departing incumbent president, publicized protests and shaping the ticket without having had the benefit of the primary season. How can Utahns judge success?

Pignanelli: ”There are some unmistakable parallels between the 1968 convention and the one this week in Chicago.” — Julie Bosman and Robert Chiarito, New York Times

As an oldster, I recall events that are textbook entries for others, including the convention 56 years ago. Protests against American foreign policy that originated on college campuses bled into the proceedings. The incumbent president confronted his unpopularity within the party and declined the nomination. That year had seen two assassinations, an economy burdened with inflation and an abounding fear of crime. Republican nominee Richard Nixon, who served as vice president, had lost a prior election. His path to success was luring Democrats wary of new cultural aspects of their party into supporting him.

This convention will be considered a success if it captures the support of blue- and white-collar Democrats currently attracted to Trump (like they were with Nixon). This old guy reaffirms that whoever learns from history wins in November.

Cowley: If I was advising the Kamala Harris campaign, I’d say, “Why fix what’s not broken?” Avoiding the media, unscripted moments and any specifics on her policy positions has helped her in the polls. Being “Chameleon Kamala” is far safer than answering tough questions, but what is good for the campaign is not what is good for the nation.

Barack Obama beat Mitt Romney on likability, but Romney led on trust. Romney was respected, but Obama was liked. Kamala’s team is taking that lesson to heart.

Expect Kamala to receive another bump in the polls, as most candidates do post-convention. Then, both candidates must face the music in debates.

The Legislature will hold a special session Wednesday in response to the recent Supreme Court ruling. Lawmakers are placing a constitutional question on the ballot in the November election to reaffirm that the Legislature and county and local government can enact, amend or repeal laws even if passed by initiative. There is already grumbling and mobilization among various factions. How can lawmakers and grassroots activists message this endeavor?

Pignanelli: As a legislator, I worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to continually defeat legislation establishing English as the official and sole language in Utah. Frustrated with these enlightened responses, right-wing organizations successfully passed an initiative in 2000 accomplishing their unnecessary and insulting objective. In 2021, two young lawmakers (Sen. Kirk Cullimore and Rep. Michael Schultz) dramatically neutered this odious law breeding problems and blemishing the good nature of the state. The recent Supreme Court ruling would have blocked such a worthy endeavor.

Lawmakers must reach out beyond traditional Republican ranks and inform independent and center-left Utahns that removing the legislative ability to amend initiatives will risk right-wing special interest groups stomping into Utah to push measures targeted against immigrants, public and higher education, and existing statutes that protect citizens.

Cowley: The most terrifying phrase in the English language is “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

Proponents of the ballot question face a tough challenge explaining why voters should trust the Legislature over citizen-led initiatives. The reality is, these initiatives are rarely citizen-led and are the product of special interests and out-of-state money to the tune of millions of dollars. According to the court ruling, the only way to change a law impacted by initiative is to run another initiative. That doesn’t jive with the whole checks and balances thing.

The real question facing voters is not whether initiatives should exist, because they will continue under the same rules as before — if this passes. Voters will decide if initiatives should be forever-laws or if they should be subject to legislative scrutiny year after year.

My advice to the Legislature: Focus on Utah>California and the mountains of outsider money.

Democratic candidate Brian King just posted a video where he and write-in Republican candidate Phil Lyman essentially make a joint appearance to criticize Spencer Cox. Is there any potential for electoral success behind this strange but interesting tactic?

Pignanelli: Democrat gubernatorial candidates average 30% in the elections. But if Lyman attracts many disgruntled conservatives, Cox’s expected margin could drop. These two challengers are demonstrating unprecedented tenacity and creativity, which requires a similar response.

Cowley: This political stunt will be as impactful on the election outcome as a fly on a horse’s rump. These two fringe candidates, who are in fact distantly related, share more than a family tree; they share a disdain for Cox. As a campaign operative, I commend both campaigns for the clever tactic to keep their names in the media, but that’s all it does. Cox should stay the course and not boost their name ID by responding to petty digs. If you’re responding, you’re losing.

Republican Renae Cowley is a political consultant, lobbyist, social media influencer and professional rodeo athlete. Email: capitolcowgirl@gmail.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah State Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.