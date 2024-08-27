In the wake of the Democratic National Convention, a disturbing spectacle unfolded: Republican figures mocked Gus Walz, the neurodivergent son of the Democratic vice presidential nominee, for becoming emotional during the event. This behavior is not just a moral failure — it’s a strategic blunder that reveals a profound misunderstanding of America’s evolving demographic landscape.

As a neurodivergent individual myself and a political independent, I view this incident not through a partisan lens, but through the prism of basic human decency and strategic acumen. My own journey has given me unique perspectives and problem-solving abilities that have been instrumental in building a successful technology startup. As the CEO of a health tech company that connects families with caregivers for older adults with dementia and children with special needs, I witness daily the challenges and triumphs of neurodivergent individuals and their families. My lived experience has shown me that neurodiversity is not a weakness to be ridiculed but a strength to be celebrated.

The mockery directed at Gus Walz is more than just a personal attack. It’s an assault on the millions of Americans who are neurodivergent or have loved ones who are. According to the CDC, about 1 in 36 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Add to this the prevalence of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia and other neurodevelopmental conditions, and it becomes clear that neurodiversity touches nearly every American family.

Those who chose to mock a young man’s emotional response have revealed not just a lack of empathy but a dangerous blindness to the changing face of America. In doing so, they’ve scored an “own goal,” alienating a vast swath of potential voters who either are neurodivergent themselves or have close connections to those who are. It’s politically myopic.

But beyond the political miscalculation, this incident speaks to a broader issue: our society’s ongoing struggle to embrace neurodiversity fully. Despite progress, we still too often view neurodivergence as something to be “fixed” rather than a natural variation of the human experience that brings unique strengths and perspectives.

In my work and personal life, I’ve seen how neurodivergent individuals can bring innovative solutions to complex problems. Our different ways of processing information and interacting with the world can lead to breakthroughs in fields ranging from technology to health care. We need to look no further than some of the most successful and innovative leaders of our time for proof of this.

Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has been open about his mild form of Asperger’s syndrome, crediting it for his intense focus and innovative thinking. Temple Grandin, a prominent author and speaker on autism, has revolutionized animal welfare practices in the livestock industry. And Simone Biles, one of the most decorated gymnasts in history, has spoken about how her ADHD has contributed to her success, giving her the energy and focus needed to excel in her sport.

These individuals, along with countless others, demonstrate that neurodiversity is not a hindrance but a valuable asset to society. By mocking neurodiversity, we not only hurt individuals but also deprive society of valuable contributions.

Moreover, this incident occurs against the backdrop of a nation yearning for unity after years of division. The COVID-19 pandemic, economic challenges and social upheavals have left many Americans feeling isolated and divided. Now more than ever, we need leadership that will bring us together, not tear us apart.

Instead of mockery, imagine if these political figures had chosen empathy. Imagine if they had used this moment to start a national conversation about neurodiversity, to highlight the strengths that different ways of thinking bring to our society. That would have been true leadership.

As we move forward, we must demand better from our leaders and from ourselves. We must recognize that our diversity — including neurodiversity — is not a weakness but our greatest strength. We must create a society where everyone, regardless of how their brain works, feels valued and included.

To the political figures who engaged in this mockery: It’s not too late to change course. Apologize, educate yourselves about neurodiversity, and use your platforms to promote understanding and inclusion. To everyone else: Let’s use this unfortunate incident as a catalyst for positive change. Let’s have those difficult conversations about neurodiversity in our families, workplaces and communities.

In the end, how we respect our differences defines us as a society. By embracing neurodiversity and celebrating the unique strengths of all individuals, we can build a stronger, more innovative and more compassionate America. That’s the kind of leadership we need — and the kind of society we should strive to be.

Neal K. Shah is the CEO of CareYaya Health Technologies and runs a social enterprise and applied research lab utilizing artificial intelligence, neurotech and workforce innovation to advance health equity. He has advanced AI projects to improve neurological care with support from the National Institutes of Health, Johns Hopkins AITC and Harvard Innovation Labs.