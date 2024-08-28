Once again, this election season is proving to be unprecedented. We discuss new campaign tactics, convention vibes and yet another surprise announcement.

Both presidential candidates are courting young voters in unconventional ways, Kamala Harris through TikTok and Donald Trump through podcasts. Will these efforts affect the presidential election?

Cowley: Trump has appeared on several major podcasts with Jake Paul, Shawn Ryan, Elon Musk, Adin Ross and Theo Von. These influencers boast millions of listeners, but if you don’t recognize their names, it just means you’re not a millennial white male. This is a strategic move, since millennials make up the plurality of voters. These are all long-form interviews — no editing or structured air times, which is great because Trump can’t stop rambling.

Harris’ team is focused on TikTok, where viral 15-second videos do not teach you about the candidate — just that their staff can use CapCut and find trending audio. Harris is using it to recruit volunteers and small dollar donations, but TikTok caters to Gen Z, who are not a significant voting bloc.

Cable news is dead. Social media influencers are taking the place of traditional news pundits. Move over, Barbara Walters — Joe Rogan is now who people trust to get their news.

Pignanelli: “Candidates don’t need journalists to get their message out in this ecosystem.” — Amna Nawaz, PBS Newshour

The generational difference between Renae and me as to our personal experiences with the media is massive. Most of my life, Americans consumed news and deliberated civic affairs through three major commercial television networks, their hometown newspapers and national magazines. These journalistic enterprises provided a rigorous and needed analysis of candidates and issues. But today, every citizen — regardless of age — garners news and formulates opinions from new formats. Social media is altering Americans’ deliberative process, just as television did commencing 72 years ago.

Because prior presidential campaigns focused on battleground states, Utah was paid minimal attention by the candidates. Now, the ubiquitousness of social media allows Utahns (and others in “flyover states”) to share the experiences of the target audiences. Not only does this alter campaign tactics but it also influences how news is digested and policies are deliberated. Further, operatives will utilize these actions in future local elections. The past has definitely passed.

National Democrats recently concluded their convention confirming Harris as the official nominee. How did the two conventions compare and will they impact local politics?

Cowley: I’ll hand it to Democrats, they know how to throw a party! The DNC had a live DJ, a drum line and celebrities. It remains clear that Harris’ campaign plans to run on vibes, not policy.

Comparatively, the coolest celebrities Republicans could round up were Dana White and Lee Greenwood. The RNC wasn’t cool. What they did have was confidence. Trump supporters were riding high. Trump survived the assassination attempt and Biden’s approval ratings were plummeting. What a difference a month makes.

There were some noteworthy contradictions. At the DNC, Bernie Sanders put billionaires on blast, and then JB Pritzker proudly proclaimed he’s an “actual billionaire.” The president of United Auto Workers spoke while hecklers shouted about “right to work.” Conventions are all about building enthusiasm, showing unity and expanding the base. Both were successful in their own right.

Pignanelli: As someone who watched almost every presidential nominating convention for half a century, I can state unequivocally these two events were unparalleled. Usually Republicans highlight former officials to demonstrate a lineage of tradition. There was very little reminiscing with elder statesmen this year. Through sheer personality, Trump governs the GOP without attachments to prior legacies, an element that compels regard.

Dumping an incumbent president, constructing an exciting unified convention and painting the current vice president as a challenger are unprecedented feats. More importantly, there was never any question that a woman of color would be the nominee, a dynamic that documents a strength for our republic.

Joe Biden was dragging national Democrats so that even blue states were becoming competitive. His unpopularity in Utah was creating the same effect for seats normally in Democrat hands. But the convention may prevent the slide unless the Republicans can paint Harris as Biden 2.0.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially ended his independent bid for the White House and endorsed Trump. Will this surprise move alter local and national elections?

Cowley: There was a chance Kennedy’s candidacy could have had a Ross Perot effect. After Biden withdrew, Kennedy’s support dwindled as many of his supporters backed Harris. Some criticize Kennedy for not being committed to the third-party movement, but I don’t believe he ever was. He is a disgruntled Democrat who wanted a shot at the White House. This is his way of exerting what small influence he has left.

Political onlookers are trying to determine if Kennedy’s single-digit percentage of supporters will help Trump. If it is even a few thousand votes in key counties from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, it could make all the difference.

Pignanelli: A Deseret News/HarrisX poll reveals Trump gains 11 points in Utah and 5 points nationally. The prevailing guess is a slight benefit for Trump in battleground states.

Republican Renae Cowley is a political consultant, lobbyist, social media influencer and professional rodeo athlete. Email: capitolcowgirl@gmail.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah State Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.