Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, both former Democratic presidential candidates, are joining former President Donald Trump’s transition team.

A Trump campaign senior adviser confirmed the news to Axios. The transition team is tasked with vetting a potential future administration and developing a plan for rolling out policies in the event Trump is elected to the nation’s highest office.

“As President Trump’s broad coalition of supporters and endorsers expands across partisan lines, we are proud that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have been added to the Trump/Vance Transition team,” said campaign adviser Brian Hughes in a statement to the outlet. “We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team as we work to restore America’s greatness.”

Kennedy, who recently suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump, told Tucker Carlson about the move.

“I’ve been asked to go on the transition team, you know, and to help pick the people who will be running the government,” said Kennedy.

Former Hawaii Rep. Gabbard has endorsed Trump as well. Fox News reported Trump recruited her to aid in his preparation for a Sept. 10 debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“He knows the issues,” Gabbard told Fox News. “He is very honed in on her record in reminding voters ... ‘what have you done for the last 3½ years?’”

“Along with their endorsements, voters around the country will see RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard helping inform voters of the existential threat to our nation posed by Kamala’s continuation of the disastrous and authoritarian policies Harris and Biden have imposed for the last four years,” Hughes told The New York Post.

Further details about what Gabbard and Kennedy will do have not been made public.

Serving on the Trump transition team doesn’t mean Kennedy and Gabbard will automatically serve in a Trump administration. But there have been reports circulating about Kennedy potentially landing a spot in the administration if Trump is reelected.

Before Kennedy dropped out and endorsed him, Trump told CNN he would consider Kennedy for a role in the White House. GOP vice presidential candidate Ohio Sen. JD Vance told NBC News there was no explicit deal offered by the campaign for Kennedy’s endorsement.

“There’s been no commitments. But, you know, I met with President Trump, with family, with his closest advisers, and we just made a general commitment that we are going to work together,” Kennedy said in the days after the rally he held to endorse Trump, The Hill reported.