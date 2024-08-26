Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who endorsed Trump, at the National Guard Association of the United States' 146th General Conference, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Detroit.

Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, has announced her endorsement of Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, in his run against Vice President Kamala Harris in November’s election.

After a failed presidential campaign against Harris in 2020 and after leaving the Democratic Party in 2022 to become an independent, Gabbard has since participated in events such as the Conservative Political Action Conference and has made a regular appearance in the conservative media, according to The Hill.

Reports indicate that Trump invited former Gabbard to his residence as he gears up for his presidential debate with Harris on Sept. 10, per Deseret News.

Gabbard, a National Guard veteran who served two tours in the Middle East, appeared with Trump at the National Guard Association conference on Monday. According to The Associated Press, Gabbard’s endorsement came on the third anniversary of the Aug. 26, 2021, suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. The bombing claimed the lives of 13 U.S service personnel and more than 100 Afghan citizens.

“I am proud to stand here before you today, whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent,” Gabbard said. “If you love our country, as I do, if you cherish peace and freedom as we do, I invite you to join me in doing all that we can to save our country and elect President Donald J. Trump and send him back to the White House to do the tough work of saving our country and serving the people,” Gabbard said.

According to The Guardian, Gabbard accused Harris, “of retaliating against political opponents, undermining civil liberties and weaponizing America’s institutions against both Trump and herself.”

Fox News reported, “We as Americans must stand together to reject this anti-freedom culture of political retaliation and abuse of power. We can’t allow our country to be destroyed by politicians who will put their own power ahead of the interests of the American people, our freedom, and our future,” Gabbard said at the conference.

Gabbard’s endorsement comes only days after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign and also endorsed Trump.