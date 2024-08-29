In a world increasingly driven by secular values, religious-affiliated schools hold a unique position of influence. These institutions, grounded in faith and guided by principles of service, have the potential to create profound, positive change within their communities and beyond the campus boundaries.

An exemplary model of this potential is Yeshiva University in New York City, where I had the privilege to see firsthand the work they’re doing in the community. In my role at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, I constantly seek out models that can be replicated nationwide, leveraging their platform, influence and resources to address some of our most critical health and mental health challenges. By examining the ways in which Yeshiva serves its community, we can explore how other faith-based institutions can follow suit to foster community growth and enrichment.

Yeshiva University, a prestigious Jewish institution of higher learning, has long demonstrated a commitment to both academic excellence and community service. One notable initiative is their Center for the Jewish Future, which coordinates a wide array of service projects ranging from local food drives and tutoring services to global humanitarian missions in education, health care and disaster relief. Through these efforts, the university not only supports the immediate community but also instills a sense of social responsibility in its students.

Another significant contribution of Yeshiva is its focus on mental health and wellness. The university’s Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology offers counseling and support services to the wider community, including individuals who might otherwise be unable to afford that care.

As a seminarian, I was deeply impressed by the work Yeshiva University is doing to support the mental health and well-being of students and faculty members. Given the challenges we face with mental health conditions and the rising rates of suicide nationwide, we need more religious-affiliated schools to recognize the importance of preparing future and current faith leaders who are on the front lines of helping people and possess a unique capacity to effect positive change within their communities.

In August 2023, our center co-convened an all-day seminar with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration titled, “Strengthening the Mental Health and Wellbeing of Tomorrow’s Faith Leaders in Theological Settings,” where leaders representing seminaries and educational institutions from across the nation attended. They worked together to identify innovative ways to increase faith leaders’ skills and capacity to meet the mental health challenges of their future organizations through theological settings. It is important to note that 1 in 4 people of faith who need mental health treatment turn to their faith leaders for support in lieu of clinical support.

Additionally, faith leaders can fundamentally alter the way their congregants view mental health and professional mental health care, which can also significantly affect whether individuals receive professional care. We must also look at improving the mental health for faith leaders. Healthy faith leaders make for healthy congregants.

The contributions of Yeshiva University exemplify a broader principle: Religious-affiliated schools have a distinct and vital role in their communities. They are not just centers of learning but also beacons of hope, service and moral leadership. We all can draw inspiration from these efforts and consider how our own schools might similarly serve and uplift our communities.

Another area where religious-affiliated schools can make a substantial impact is in the realm of family support and youth programs. Many communities face challenges related to family stability and youth development. Schools can offer after-school programs, parenting workshops and family counseling services. By addressing these needs, we can strengthen the family unit, which is a core principle of our faith, and promote a more stable and nurturing environment for children to grow and thrive.

Another avenue for community contribution is through health and wellness programs. Faith-based schools can partner with local health organizations to provide screenings, health education and preventive care services. Such initiatives not only address immediate health needs but also foster a culture of wellness and proactive care, reflecting our commitment to the physical and spiritual well-being of our neighbors.

By following the example set by Yeshiva University, we can envision a future where faith-based institutions actively contribute to the social, economic and spiritual well-being of those around them. So, let us embrace this vision and work toward building stronger, more resilient and compassionate communities through our educational institutions. In doing so, we honor our commitment to service and reflect our faith in all our endeavors.

The Rev. Que English is director of the Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

