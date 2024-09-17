The August 26 article “New Utah bill would institute statewide ban on cellphones in public schools,” discussing the growing trend of banning cellphones in Utah schools, raises important questions about how we balance technology and education.

While I understand the concerns about distractions and social media, I wonder if outright bans are the best solution.

Cellphones are an integral part of students’ lives, and instead of banning them, perhaps we should focus on teaching responsible use. Schools could incorporate lessons on digital literacy and self-regulation, equipping students with the skills they need to manage technology effectively.

Moreover, cellphones can be valuable educational tools when used correctly. From accessing online resources to participating in interactive learning, the potential benefits shouldn’t be overlooked.

Let’s aim for a balanced approach that addresses concerns while also embracing the positive aspects of technology in education. It’s crucial that we prepare our students for the realities of a digital world, rather than simply shielding them from it.

Jenny Hill

St. George