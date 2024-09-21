I read with interest the recent article regarding the “Climate Clash” in Utah’s Senate race involving Curtis and Gleich and was heartened by the underlying theme of consensus on the climate. In today’s contentious political landscape, it often seems that our two parties diverge on almost every issue. However, when it comes to climate change, the parties share more similarities than commonly reported.

A recent Populace survey found that most Americans are quite moderate. According to the survey, the “third highest personally held aspiration” among all Americans is that we “successfully address climate change”. Given this, it is not surprising that historically, addressing climate change has been a bipartisan effort.

In the late 20th century, environmental issues were not the domain of one party. President Richard Nixon, a Republican, established the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and signed the Clean Air Act. This act received widespread bipartisan support and was a significant step towards addressing pollution and protecting natural resources. According to the EPA, in the last 20 years alone, the act has not only prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths but also contributed to millions in pollution-related health care savings. In all, between 1970 and 2019, aggregate emissions of common air pollutants dropped 77% while the US GDP grew 285%!

Similarly, the Montreal Protocol, an international treaty designed to protect the ozone layer, was signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1987 and later strengthened under President George H.W. Bush. The long-term benefits of the treaty have been overwhelmingly positive. It is estimated that by 2100, the protocol will prevent hundreds of millions of cases of skin cancer and cataracts, translating into trillions of dollars in healthcare savings. These actions demonstrate a historical commitment to environmental stewardship that transcends party lines and provides benefits for both the health of our communities and the U.S. economy.

In more recent decades, there have been many cases where both parties have found common ground on climate issues. For example, the bipartisan introduction of the Energy Policy Act of 2005 under George W. Bush aimed to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and increase energy efficiency. The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, under Barack Obama, invested $90 billion in renewable technology and clean transportation and was the largest single investment in clean energy in history up to that point. In 2021, President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which together with the Inflation Reduction Act, represents the largest investment in climate resilience in the nation’s history. Finally, as I write this, the PROVE IT Act was introduced into the House (HR 8957) by Utah Rep. John Curtis. This bill will enable measurement of the carbon intensity related to manufactured goods, help America better negotiate with trading partners and build on bipartisan momentum to act on global carbon pollution.

Moving forward, clean energy technology and innovation offer significant economic opportunities. The global demand for clean energy is on the rise, and American businesses have the potential to lead in this rapidly expanding market. Historical precedent has demonstrated that at base, supporters of both parties harbor similar sentiments regarding the environment. By focusing on shared goals, the parties can work collaboratively to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for all Americans.

In conclusion, while the political landscape may be polarized, know your concern for our changing environment can find warm company in our fellow Americans. The need to address climate change offers a unique opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to come together. This is not only an ethical imperative but also an economic strategy for the years to come.

Ryan O’Hara, MD, volunteers with Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address the national and global climate crisis.