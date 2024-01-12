Opinion: How early filing, hot policy items and a presidential election will affect Utah’s legislative session

The 2024 Utah legislative session begins next Tuesday. The politicking and intrigue surrounding the session and its 104 lawmakers, along with other politicians, has been greatly heightened by an early election filing deadline. We explore the politics and policies that are dominating politicos’ discussions.

For the first time in modern memory, the filing deadline for candidates occurred before the legislative session. Which contests, filings by candidates, retirements and other outcomes are of interest? Will this pre-session determination of candidates have an impact on legislative deliberations?

Pignanelli & Webb: “In politics, nothing moves unless it’s pushed.” — Morton Blackwell

Many prospective candidates had to make quick decisions this year to meet the Jan. 8 filing deadline. The process has produced interesting results. The cellphones of the political class were melting from overuse last weekend as maneuvering occurred within Senate District 24 in Utah County.

Elected way back in 2000, Curtis Bramble is an established and respected force on Capitol Hill and has led the National Conference of State Legislators. But Bramble has attracted some formidable opposition within his own party, including former lawmaker Brad Daw and current House member Keven Stratton. Tongues really started wagging when former Sen. Dan Hemmert jumped into the race. Hemmert is former director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, a successful business leader, and became one of Utah’s top contract lobbyists. This clash of intelligent, savvy and well-known titans will be closely watched by politicos.

Meanwhile, the early filing period revealed not just who’s running, but who is stepping down. Next year’s Legislature will greatly miss Robert Spendlove, one of those wise souls who imparted his invaluable economic wisdom in an understandable, nonpartisan manner. Also, Sen. Daniel Thatcher overcame all odds to achieve reelection in 2022 in a tough district. But he announced his candidacy for the Salt Lake County Council. This raised eyebrows because a Senate position has significant influence over state policy, while the impact of a council member is more limited geographically.

State Sen. Mike Kennedy, who won the 2018 convention against Mitt Romney for nomination to the U.S. Senate, is midterm and therefore enjoys the flexibility to run for the open 3rd Congressional District. But he faces tough competition from State Auditor John Dougall, possibly the most impactful auditor in Utah history. The former lawmaker established “performance audits” to dive into state operations beyond just financial management. Also running for the GOP nomination is businessman Case Lawrence, attorney Stewart Peay, and perennial candidates Glenn Wright and Chris Herrod for the GOP nomination.

During and after the legislative session, debate will rage on whether the early filing deadline was a good decision. Supporters believe an early January date allows candidates to develop meaningful campaigns to gather signatures, contact delegates and perform other necessary activities in advance of the conventions and primaries. But incumbent legislators are forbidden to raise money and are distracted by duties on Capitol Hill. Delegates are chosen soon after the conclusion of the session, so incumbent lawmakers will have to play catch-up.

Election year legislative sessions are always fraught with enhanced politicking for the benefit of voters. But lawmakers now having advance notice of their opponents will be an added element in deliberations.

What are the hot policy items and the political environment that observers are noticing?

Pignanelli & Webb: Thankfully, Utah is in good financial shape. But tax revenue has slowed, and lack of healthy surplus will drive many dynamics of the session. Gov. Spencer Cox proposed an aggressive budget to confront housing, homelessness and mental health needs. But lawmakers have their own priorities, including modest income tax cuts. Compromises will be reached, and state needs, including education, transportation, and water conservation and development, will be taken care of.

The national controversy arising from Ivy League presidents’ stumbling testimony in a congressional hearing has refocused lawmakers on higher education. Legislation will be considered to control diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. And other bills will push Utah’s universities and colleges to be more focused on workforce preparation.

Citizens can expect a repeat of discussions from 2023, including preventing social media harm, water infrastructure and energy independence.

Utah continues to grow, but lawmakers fear economic development may be limited because of federal air quality standards and forced closure of fossil fuel energy plants before reliable carbon-free energy is available. Therefore, various programs and laws will be considered to improve air quality, but also push back against federal mandates on energy production.

The traditional battle between state and local governments will erupt again over responses to rapid population growth, especially in housing zoning and density. County commissioners, municipal mayors and city council members will want to protect their prerogatives and community lifestyles. These opposing forces will create a storm of debate and likely legislation.

2024 is also a presidential election year. How will that influence the session?

Pignanelli & Webb: President Joseph Biden and many of his policies are intensively unpopular among GOP legislators. So lawmakers will make even more speeches about federal overreach to demonstrate their antipathy toward Washington, D.C.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a former journalist and a semi-retired small farmer and political consultant. Email:lwebb@exoro.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah state Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.

