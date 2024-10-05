Generations ago, pioneers arrived in the harsh yet beautiful terrain of the Utah desert, determined to make a home. They faced countless challenges, but through collaboration and respect for the land, they cultivated thriving communities. Those who called this place home before us understood the delicate balance between using the land for survival and preserving it for future generations. This principle of stewardship has guided Utahns ever since.

Unfortunately, this code has been eroded by a recent federal rule adopting a “look, but don’t touch” approach that has left outdoor enthusiasts feeling excluded. The federal government’s approach underscores a troubling trend that makes it clear that managing Utah’s public lands from Washington, D.C., is not the solution. That’s why Utah is asserting its right to manage our lands. We believe in local stewardship, proven through our track record of responsibly managing state lands for the benefit of all Utahns and future generations.

The new version of the Public Lands Rule released earlier this year redefines conservation. This fundamental change of course from the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 (FLPMA), enacted without congressional approval, now includes “conservation” as a defined “use” and allows special interest groups to close down access to public lands across Utah. The federal government claims the Public Lands Rule will safeguard public lands. In reality, it restricts local Bureau of Land Management (BLM) employees and their partners at the state and local levels from improving and restoring Utah’s landscapes and watersheds effectively. This new rule will shut down access to Utahns’ favorite spots and limit activities we’ve done for generations on public lands like camping, hiking, biking, fishing and driving off-highway vehicles.

Most people know me as a conservative, but I’m also a conservationist — the two are not mutually exclusive. Activist companies and organizations have hijacked the meaning of true conservation, pushing for strong environmental regulations that misuse the terms “preserving” and “protecting” the land, with the real goal being to restrict access from nearly every possible angle. The way I see it, the best kind of environmental conservation stems from being a wise and respectful steward of the land, working to make it better, and not keeping it closed from public access.

The federal government has not always had such a radical approach. Fifty years ago, they took a much more common sense approach with FLPMA, which “required lands to be carefully managed to balance uses such as livestock grazing, thinning woodlands, hiking, camping, horseback riding, and riding recreational vehicles.” We’ve strayed well off of that balance, and it’s time to get back on track.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve spent time working and playing on Utah’s land. I love Utah’s lands. Ranching, hunting, fishing and growing crops are in my blood. This deep-rooted connection has fostered respect and appreciation for our land. I feel the weight of wisely managing our resources, protecting wildlife and proudly preserving our natural heritage for the generations to come, just as well as those who came before me did.

Already, Utah’s state and local governments bear the brunt of the management burden, a nearly impossible task made even more daunting under the new, restrictive regulations. When a crisis strikes, like a raging wildfire or spring flooding, our hands are bound with red tape, forcing us to seek permission before deploying critical resources. The federal government’s failures in wildfire control, flood prevention and water management are both a burden on our state and proof that Utah can do it better.

That’s why Utah has filed a legal suit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to address whether the federal government can simply hold unappropriated lands within a state indefinitely. Federal lands dominate Utah’s landscape, with the federal government controlling two-thirds of the state’s entire land.

From their offices in Washington, D.C., the federal government insists it knows best while forcing policies that leave locals to pay the price. Conservation should involve both protecting the land and allowing for sustainable use. We have proven our public lands can remain accessible and productive for all. The short-term thinking of people who suggest that locking the gate and throwing away the key, restricting access, could only come from people who have never experienced a night under Utah’s stars.

It’s time for a different approach. By fostering collaboration and respecting multiple-use principles, we can conserve and actively manage our lands. The State of Utah can and will apply policies that benefit the environment and support Utahns’ tradition of spending time on our beloved public lands.

Rep. Mike Schultz is the Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives