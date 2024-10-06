Krissi, who has been homeless for 10 years, applies makeup while sitting with her friend Nancy in the shade in the Rio Grande neighborhood of downtown Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

As an elected official and candidate for Salt Lake County Council, I know that one issue consistently emerges as a top concern among our residents: homelessness. It’s a complex challenge that affects our entire community and demands immediate action.

First and foremost, addressing homelessness is a moral imperative. Everyone in our community deserves the dignity of a safe place to call home. Those experiencing homelessness are our neighbors and our fellow community members, and they deserve to be treated with respect and compassion. We have a humanitarian obligation to ensure that no one in our county has to sleep on the streets, wonder where their next meal will come from or lack access to basic healthcare and services.

Homelessness also often intersects with other critical issues such as mental health, substance abuse and economic inequality. By addressing homelessness, we’re not just putting roofs over heads — we’re providing opportunities for individuals to regain their health, rebuild their lives and reintegrate into our community. This is about creating a community where everyone has the chance to thrive.

Addressing homelessness isn’t just the right thing to do morally — it’s also the fiscally responsible choice for our county. While many view tackling homelessness as costly, implementing comprehensive strategies to combat it is compassionate and economically smart. Let me explain why.

Studies have consistently shown that housing and support services are often less expensive than the cumulative costs associated with chronic homelessness. When individuals lack stable housing, they frequently rely on costly emergency services such as emergency room visits, interactions with law enforcement and stays in jails or crisis centers. These costs add up quickly and are ultimately taken on by taxpayers.

A night in the emergency room can cost thousands of dollars, and preventative care is a fraction of that cost. By investing in solutions that keep people housed and healthy, we can significantly reduce these high-cost interventions that often impact us with higher and higher taxes each year.

If elected to the county council, I am committed to implementing a five-part strategy that is both compassionate and fiscally responsible:

1. Housing First: This approach prioritizes providing people with stable housing as quickly as possible, followed by supportive services. Studies have shown that the costs of Housing First programs were substantially offset by reductions in costs associated with the negative outcomes avoided by participants in the supportive housing program.

2. Preventive Services: Prevention is key to addressing homelessness. That’s why I worked to establish the Financial Empowerment Center in South Salt Lake, offering free financial counseling. By equipping at-risk individuals with financial skills and support, alongside eviction prevention programs, we can prevent homelessness before it starts.

3. Mental Health and Substance Abuse Support: Addressing these underlying issues through mobile mental health units and other proactive services can significantly reduce expensive emergency interventions and increase individuals’ ability to maintain stable housing and employment.

4. Coordinated Services: By improving data sharing among service providers, we can ensure that resources are used efficiently and effectively, reducing duplication of efforts and associated costs.

5. Community Partnerships: Through engaging local businesses, faith communities and volunteers, we can leverage community resources to supplement public funding, creating a more sustainable and cost-effective system of support.

As your county council member, I pledge to serve as a tireless advocate for initiatives that are both compassionate and fiscally responsible. I’ll work to secure necessary funding, build coalitions with community partners and ensure that our policies are data-driven and results-oriented.

I believe that we can create solutions that are not only effective and humane but also economically sound. This isn’t just about solving a problem — it’s about building a stronger, more inclusive and fiscally responsible community for all of us.

When you fill out your ballot this November, I ask for your support in my mission to make Salt Lake County a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, our most vulnerable neighbors are treated with dignity, and our resources are used wisely to benefit all residents. A vote for me is a vote to build a compassionate, innovative and fiscally responsible community that we can all be proud to call home.

Natalie Pinkney is a current At-Large South Salt Lake City Councilwoman who is running as a Democrat for the Salt Lake County Council At-Large “C” seat this November.