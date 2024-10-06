President Bill Clinton shakes hands with Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich after his second State of the Union address on the floor of the 104th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday, Jan. 24, 1995. Over and over during his address, Clinton stressed conciliation and partnership even as he offered his own program to cut taxes, shrink government and help the middle class.

The greatest legislative achievements in the U.S. Congress have resulted from bipartisan deliberation and consensus building. In the House:

For the Social Security Act, 81 Republicans joined 284 Democrats to pass the bill.

For the Medicare Act, 70 Republicans joined 237 Democrats to pass the bill.

For the Interstate Highway Act, all but one Democrat joined all the Republicans to pass the bill.

The ratios in the Senate were similar. Such legislation stands the test of time and serves our country well.

But in recent years, it seems that deliberation to create good legislation has given way to votes that are little more than political party loyalty tests:

Obamacare passed with 219 Democratic votes and 0 Republican votes.

The Trump tax cut passed with 224 Republican votes and 0 Democratic votes.

Again, the votes in the Senate were similar. Legislation that results from political party loyalty tests remains controversial and is never really settled.

Is it time to revisit our old friend compromise? I am not talking about compromise as what you are forced to do when you can’t get your own way, but rather a deliberate method to formulate policy, a way of making decisions that results in superior outcomes and promotes peacemaking.

Of course, there are some things that we would never want to compromise. But the vast majority of decisions in the public sphere are not so cut and dried. They can benefit considerably from compromise and the deliberation that creates it.

My wife and I recently designed and built a home. I had my notions about what it should look like. She had her ideas about how it should function. While the project was largely my doing, there was no way I could think of everything. When she saw how I was considering a raised closet in the mudroom for my golf clubs, she said, “Why not access the space from the guest room instead? It would be the perfect place for Mom to put her suitcase when visiting.” It was a great idea. And, truth be told, I was a little worried that my “daring but tasteful” choice for kitchen colors might be off. Getting my wife’s and daughters’ input avoided embarrassing results. You get the point. Compromise made ours a better house.

This is no surprise, because compromise makes better decisions. Why? Considering different perspectives means that more ideas and experience will be tapped before a decision is made. A closet for my golf clubs was a fine idea, but a handy space for guests to open suitcases was a better one. Think about the implications for public policy. Looking at additional perspectives and data may take more time, but it opens up intriguing alternatives, helps prevent costly mistakes and guards against unforeseen consequences. A creative compromise can be better than what either side originally proposed.

Compromise keeps us grounded in reality. There are at least two sides to every story. For me to pretend that I had all the answers for our home design would have been self-delusion. It just is not the case that our arguments are 100% good and the other side’s arguments are 100% bad. Compromise helps us to see things as they really are, not just how we might wish them to be.

Compromise promotes civility. When compromise is a dirty word, when it is seen as a betrayal of loyalty, the decision-making process becomes zero-sum and there are only short-term winners and losers. And a lot of angry feelings. Taking a longer-term perspective helps build the institutions vital to our governance. Someday we will be on the other side and will want our voices to be heard. Including others in the decision-making process shows respect — and prevents ugly kitchens!

Compromise makes us smarter. When we approach the decision-making process anticipating that there will be open discussion, we are motivated to learn more about the different points of view we will have to contend with so to better prepare our arguments. On the other hand, when people anticipate a “winner takes all” process, people need only consume information and commentary that supports their preconceived notions. That leaves us small-minded.

Compromise is the bedrock of democracy. When the founding fathers created the constitution, they separated the powers of government. Such a system is designed to force compromise and thereby prevent tyranny — tyranny by the concentration of power and the tyranny of extreme policies that were not made wise by compromise. Let there be spirited deliberations, and then a vote on a compromised solution. Participation beats protest.

Compromise is the time-honored friend of democracy and a key ingredient in all interpersonal relations. It promotes effectiveness, civility and peace, and may even lead to trust. Our beautiful, functional home is proof of the value of compromise!

But of course, building a home is very different than building democracy. Or is it?

Robert Griffiths is an adjunct professor of political science at BYU.