In both education and business, success is increasingly determined by the quality of the data that informs decisions. In today’s fast-paced, data-driven world, the ability to access and analyze accurate information is crucial for making strategic decisions that lead to growth and success. Just as Utah’s thriving businesses rely on great data to innovate and stay competitive, our higher education system must also embrace data transparency and accountability to ensure that it provides real value to students and aligns with the needs of the workforce.

The principles of data transparency and accountability are at the heart of several federal legislative proposals being considered, including the College Cost Reduction Act and the College Transparency Act, among others. These policies aim to provide students with the data they need to make informed decisions about their education, just as businesses use data to guide their strategies and investments. At the heart of these proposals is the belief that great data leads to better decision making. Transparency of this kind is essential for empowering students to make informed decisions about their education and for holding institutions accountable for the value they provide.

In business, companies like Qualtrics, Ancestry and Domo have set the standard for using data to drive success. Qualtrics, for example, has revolutionized the way organizations gather and act on customer feedback, using sophisticated data analysis to improve customer experiences and drive business growth. Ancestry leverages massive data sets to help individuals discover their family histories, while Domo provides businesses with real-time data insights that are essential for making informed decisions in a competitive marketplace.

These companies thrive because they understand the value of data. They don’t just collect information — they use it to innovate, solve problems and create value for their customers. This same principle applies to higher education. To truly serve students and prepare them for the workforce, educational institutions must use data to improve transparency, drive accountability and ensure that the programs they offer align with labor market needs.

One example of legislative proposals that embrace data, transparency and a focus on outcomes is the College Cost Reduction Act, which is designed to make higher education more affordable by lowering tuition and increasing financial aid. However, its impact extends beyond just cost reduction. By incorporating principles of data transparency and accountability, the act ensures that the financial investments made in education are justified by meaningful outcomes.

Similarly, the College Transparency Act is a step in this direction. By requiring colleges and universities to collect and report detailed data on student outcomes — such as graduation rates, student debt levels and post-graduation earnings — the College Transparency Act would empower students to make more informed choices about their education. This data would also hold institutions accountable for the value they provide, ensuring that they are preparing students for successful careers.

Utah’s higher education institutions, like Utah Valley University (UVU), Western Governors University (WGU) and Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions (RMU), are already leading the way in using data to enhance transparency and accountability. UVU’s Engaged Learning model, WGU’s Factored Graduate Return measurement and RMU’s graduate health care programs are all rooted in the use of data to improve student outcomes and align educational programs with workforce demands. These institutions recognize that great data is not just a tool — it’s the foundation for continuous improvement and success.

As Utah continues to be a hub for innovative, data-driven businesses, it’s crucial that our education system follows suit. By supporting policy that aims to leverage data and hold education accountable for outcomes, like the College Transparency Act and the College Cost Reduction Act, we can ensure that our students, parents and higher education institutions are equipped with the data they need to improve educational outcomes and contribute to our state’s economic growth.

Great data is the backbone of success in both business and education. It empowers students, informs policy and drives the continuous improvement of our educational institutions. As we look to the future, let us commit to building a higher education system that is transparent, accountable and truly focused on student success — just as Utah’s businesses are focused on using data to drive their own success.

Curtis Blair is the president and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce.