Spending time in nature reduces stress, anxiety and depression and increases cognition, activity and physical health. It also leads to economic benefits. The Kem C. Gardner Institute reports that the quality of life afforded by outdoor recreation is the No. 1 reason employees in the tech sector move to and stay in Utah. Because of the economic contribution of outdoor recreation — at $8.1 billion annually — Utah became the first state to have a Division of Outdoor Recreation.

In Salt Lake City, many are fortunate to have ready access to outstanding nature and recreation because of its world-class skiing, hiking and biking opportunities across the state. Equitable access to the great outdoors and keeping it safe and healthy for all should be an imperative for the good of Utah and its residents.

Unfortunately, the facts suggest this is not the case. According to Trust for Public Land, residents on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley have significantly less access to parks and public lands than residents on the east side. People on the west side are at greater risk for poor environmental and human health outcomes.

Although the frequency of poor air quality days has decreased in the last two decades, the Central Wasatch Commission reports that there is plenty of room for improvement. The risk of the Great Salt Lake drying up and toxic dust blowing up from the lake bed may render time outdoors dangerous instead of beneficial.

Efforts to keep our extraordinary natural environment healthy and accessible to all are not easily addressed, as they involve the complicated workings of municipal, state and federal governments. Organizations across Utah are increasing awareness and advocating for policies to improve the current state of the environment in Utah to maintain its reputation as a destination for outdoor recreation.

One of these organizations is Nature and Human Health – Utah, or NHH-UT, whose aims are to strengthen and unify the voices of organizations who value the great outdoors that “elevate” life in Utah. Founded in 2019, its mission is to understand, articulate and foster relationships between nature and human health by providing a collaborative arena to engage, formulate actions and implement solutions for people and nature in Utah. It connects organizations that recognize the power of nature for health and desire equal access of nature for all and carries out actions to improve environmental quality across the state.

In 2024, NHH-UT awarded nine pilot grants to carry out cross-sectional research and programs projects. These assess the barriers to nature that some populations face, study how exposure to nature affects mental health and well-being, help people unfamiliar with nature to feel comfortable with it and plant trees in neighborhoods that lack adequate canopy for health. Community groups and researchers supported by NHH-UT pilot grants are making headway in understanding the role of nature in our health and well-being and making sure everyone has equal access to it.

Every reader can contribute to expanding and deepening the connections between nature and human health in our community. If you like to get your hands in the soil, you can participate in tree plantings coordinated by the nonprofit group TreeUtah or grow your own vegetables in a community garden plot at the Wasatch Community Gardens or the Salt Lake City Public Library. If you’d like to help diverse groups enjoy the foothills and mountains, you can volunteer with Camping in Color or Wasatch Adaptive Sports. If you’re passionate about improving the health of our environment, consider attending one of HEAL Utah’s community lobbying training programs. Or, simply make time to take a walk in one of our dozens of urban pocket parks to reinforce the values of being in nature.

Together we can create a culture that values the future of the interaction between the environment and human health.

Related Why Utah ranks among the top states for outdoor thrills

Dorothy (Dart) Schmalz is the co-leader of NHH-UT and professor/chair of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at the University of Utah. In her research and teaching, she focuses on the life side of the work-life balance equation in supporting health and well-being for people of all walks of life.

Myra Gerst, NHH-UT’s program manager, has worked in preventative public health programming throughout her career. She coordinates public engagement, management of the pilot grant program and facilitating opportunities for nature-based programming within the community.

Nalini Nadkarni, co-leader of NHH-UT and professor emerita at the University of Utah, has interwoven research on forest canopy biota with innovative public engagement throughout her career. She collaborates with faith-based groups, artists, corporations and people who are incarcerated to engage with those who do not or cannot gain access to science education and nature.

Tim Brown, co-leader of NHH-UT and president/CEO at Tracy Aviary since 2005, pays particular attention to preserving a landscape and atmosphere that is an oasis in the middle of the city. Providing opportunities for people to connect with nature is his lifelong passion.