As election season approaches, we face a pivotal responsibility: voting for our judges. While casting a ballot for judges might not seem as important as choosing a governor or senator, it is crucial. Judges impact our everyday lives, ruling on matters of justice, fairness and equality. So, how do we ensure we retain the most qualified individuals to uphold the law? The answer lies in informed voting and civic engagement.

First, visit judges.utah.gov. This official portal is your one-stop destination for comprehensive information about the judges up for election. It is not merely about knowing their names; it’s about understanding their qualifications, backgrounds and performance on the bench. This resource offers invaluable insights that can guide your decision making.

Second, select your county on the website. By doing this, you can pinpoint the specific judges who will appear on your ballot. Remember, the judges you vote for will significantly affect your local community. They are the guardians of justice at the county level, handling cases that can range from minor disputes to significant criminal proceedings.

Third, delve into the profiles of each judge. These profiles are not just resumes; they include evaluations from both attorneys and citizens. You’ll find assessments of their legal ability, integrity, temperament, administrative skills and procedural fairness. It’s crucial to understand these aspects to appreciate the full spectrum of each judge’s capabilities and performance.

Informed voting is crucial to the democratic process and to ensuring a fair and effective judiciary. This notion resonates deeply in our current climate, where the judiciary’s role is under greater scrutiny than ever before. Each vote you cast influences the strength and fairness of the judicial system.

Your participation in these steps isn’t just a civic duty; it is a powerful action that upholds the integrity of our democracy. By making informed decisions, you contribute to a state court system that reflects the principles of justice and fairness. So, as you prepare to vote, remember these three steps and choose judges who will serve our communities with honor and skill. Your informed vote is a cornerstone of maintaining a fair judiciary. Act now — engage, educate and empower yourself to make a difference.

Blair Hodson is the director of finance and development at the Legal Aid Society of Salt Lake.