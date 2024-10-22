Growing up in Utah, my family roots run deep. My ancestors helped build this state. They embody the pioneer spirit of resilience, self-sacrifice and community — values I strive to emulate in my life and work. When I served as the leader of our local congregation, I saw first hand the struggles that many families face — children going to bed hungry, parents working multiple jobs just to get by and individuals who lack access to critical healthcare. These experiences didn’t just shape my perspective; they drove my commitment to public service.

I carried these stories with me in deciding to run for the Utah Legislature in 2008. I’d already been fighting for everyday people in my law practice, suing insurance companies on behalf of clients unjustly denied life, health and disability claims. It was a David and Goliath battle then, and it certainly remains one now in my campaign for governor. But I know that we can and must do better for the people of this state. I’m running because like 62% of you, I believe Utah is headed in the wrong direction.

I am a Democrat because of my faith, not despite it. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I’ve always drawn inspiration from the core principles of my religion: service, community, responsibility, honesty and love for our neighbors. While some may see a disconnect between my faith and my polities, for me, they are inextricably linked. My beliefs compel me to act on behalf of the vulnerable and the marginalized, to fight for justice and to seek policies that uplift all Utahns.

The challenges facing Utahns today are not just political issues; they are moral imperatives. Too often, politicians talk about values while never delivering meaningful solutions. My religious tradition teaches that faith without works is dead. This drives me to act — not just to speak. I take to heart the principle that questioning authority and advocating for change is courageous, especially when it uplifts the voiceless. We need leaders who will prioritize solutions over soundbites, and who will fight for common-sense policies, not culture wars. I aim to be that kind of leader — a bipartisan governor focused on delivering results and putting people above politics.

For four decades we have had only one political party controlling both the Legislature and the governor’s office in Utah. The result? Increasing examples of abuse of that power. Whether it’s extreme gerrymandering of voting maps, legislative power grabs by trying to gut citizen initiative and referendum power, or government overreach in taking our agency and dictating what we do in the most personal and consequential decisions of our lives, Utahns are being hurt by the political monopoly we see in our state government. A more healthy, competitive environment is what we need — for the better, for Utah.

While the values and principles from my religion are important to me, this does not mean imposing my religious beliefs on others. I am committed to separating church and state. Good public policy should be driven by the best data and research available, not by the dictates of any one religion or party. In a state as vast as ours, we must ensure that the laws we pass protect the freedoms and rights of all people, regardless of background or beliefs.

It’s important to acknowledge how our moral values shape our approach to governance. For me, that means seeing beyond party labels and focusing on policies that help all Utahns — economic opportunity, quality education and a fair justice system. It means building a society where the vulnerable are not left behind, where service to others is more than a slogan and where unity, rather than division, is our guiding light.

The pioneers of our state were willing to make great sacrifices for the common good. Today, we need a new kind of pioneer spirit — a willingness to prioritize community over individual gain, to act with integrity and to bring people together to solve the problems we face. I’m called to be that kind of leader, and I hope to serve Utah toward a future where our values are reflected in our policies, where we truly love our neighbors and where our actions speak louder than words.

Brian King is running for Utah governor. He represents District 23 in the Utah State House of Representatives. Elected in 2008, he also served as the House Minority Leader from 2015 to 2023. In addition to his role in public service, Brian is a practicing attorney and business owner. He lives in Salt Lake City with his wife, Ann, accompanied by the delightful presence of their dog, Cora. Brian has four daughters, three stepchildren and three grandchildren. To learn more, visit KingForUtah.com.