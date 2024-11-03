An American flag is pictured during a naturalization ceremony at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The ceremony kicked off World Refugee Day celebrations in Utah as 148 immigrants and refugees got their citizenship.

Immigration is at the forefront of public debate and has been dubbed a crisis. But it’s worth asking: what is it about immigration that makes it one?

Some have asserted that immigrants crossing the border into the U.S. have created a crisis in crime, drug trafficking, housing affordability, unemployment and/or election infiltration. However, these assertions are unfounded. Research consistently shows that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born citizens and 60% less likely to be incarcerated — as just one example. Instead, studies indicate that immigrants boost the economy by creating jobs and increasing demand for goods and services.

This isn’t to say that there aren’t problems and challenges. Is there a shortage of resources? Yes. Should immigrants be able to come into the country unchecked? No. As the election is only a few days away, it seems the real crisis lies in the failure of Congress and others to enact immigration policies that harness the strengths immigrants bring, establish more orderly processes and address practical needs around integration and support.

Immigrants contribute to American society in important, even vital ways. Without immigrants, existing worker shortages in agriculture, construction, health care, hospitality services, childcare and other industries would be even worse. Need help taking care of the family? My 85-year-old mother lives in a memory care facility where most of the amazing staff who care for her around the clock are immigrants. Love your local ethnic restaurant? Think about who’s in the kitchen cooking your meal. Need an Uber? On a recent trip to the airport, my Venezuelan driver kindly corrected our route even though I had accidentally entered the wrong destination.

He also told me about some of the atrocities he had suffered in his own country. He had fled violence, not brought it.

The crisis around immigration is not due to some imaginary barbarism that immigrants possess but rather the broken system that cannot efficiently and humanely process applications and resolve cases. In the fiscal year 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reported a backlog of 10 million immigration cases. Even after a reduction in the number of cases, the median processing time for naturalization applicants is still at 6.1 months, leaving individuals and families in prolonged uncertainty, often waiting years for resolution.

For those waiting for asylum rulings, as of Oct. 31, 2023, 105,0620 affirmative asylum applications were pending with USCIS. Factors such as inconsistent staffing and bureaucratic legal barriers further weaken the system. Instead of focusing on the false narrative that immigrants are dangerous, policymakers should address the root issue of a flawed and under-resourced system.

Streamlining processes, increasing funding for USCIS and implementing humane policies would help alleviate the actual crisis of bureaucracy and inefficiency. Elected officials must address these issues through collaborative, bipartisan solution-oriented efforts.

The last comprehensive immigration reform was enacted almost four decades ago, during Ronald Reagan’s presidency. Since then, immigration policy has not kept up with the world’s realities, nor our domestic needs. It has not brought more order, and at times it has been nothing short of inhumane, with children being separated from their parents and detained.

We’ve become so sidetracked with disinformation about immigration this election season that we fear a crisis that is not the actual one. Our leaders must yet work together to find sensible, compassionate, orderly, respectful and practical solutions.

Immigration doesn’t have to be a crisis — real or imagined. Instead, with rational discourse and informed policymaking, our leaders in Congress and the presidency can manage immigration as a pathway to opportunity that strengthens the nation. By shifting focus from fear to facts, we can create a system that balances security with compassion, efficiency, and humanity.

Tina Jensen Augustine is a resident of Salt Lake City, a member of Mormon Women for Ethical Government (MWEG) and a mother of two.