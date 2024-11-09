Members of the Herriman Police Department, junior ROTC and, Veterans and Military Advisory Committee march off after participating in a Veterans Day flag ceremony at Herriman City Hall on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

These days, the nation is filled with the chatter of experts wondering whether World War III is at hand.

Writing for The Hill, national security and foreign policy writer Mark Toth and former Army intelligence officer Col. (Ret.) Jonathan Sweet answered that question last week with a strong yes.

“In truth, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are coalescing as a new and emerging axis like that of the Second World War,” they argued. “Washington cannot pivot from one threat to the other. They are all interrelated, as evinced by North Korea’s growing involvement in Ukraine.”

But at Texas A&M, Jasen Castillo and John Schuessler, associate professors of international affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service, said earlier this year another world war is unlikely. Russia can’t compare militarily to the old Soviet Union’s red army, and “China is not a military peer of the United States…”

While the debate continues, the world seems to be growing increasingly dangerous. Hostilities abound.

The power of history

One thing, we trust, is certain, based on history. If the need should arise, America’s young men and women would stand up to defend her, just as previous generations have done.

And we owe so much to those previous generations.

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a holiday set aside to signify the end of World War I, which happened on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month of 1918. That was supposed to be the war to end war, a term attributed to author and social commentator H. G. Wells. That optimism faded quickly after the conflict ended and animosities continued, but the valor and bravery of those who preserved freedom and liberty during that war endured.

What is Veterans Day?

Over the years, Veterans Day has evolved into a time to remember and honor the service of all who have sacrificed, in WWI and in every other conflict, to make freedom possible. It is entirely appropriate to do so — and with a sober and discerning eye that understands freedom and liberty must always be defended.

World War I was followed by the Second World War, and then by the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, the Persian Gulf War, the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and numerous other skirmishes against belligerents and terrorists.

Military recruitment

We have seen the disturbing recruitment numbers and the opinion polls from early in this decade. But military officials last week reported that nearly every component of the nation’s armed services met or exceeded its recruiting goals this year, a turnaround from the trend of slumping figures.

Because of this, defenseone.com reports, the Army has increased its yearly goal to 61,000 recruits in 2025, after beating its old goal of 55,000 this year. The Air Force increased its goal from 27,100 to 32,500, and the Marine Corps will increase its goal from 27,500 to 28,900. The Navy met its goal this year but will keep it at 40,600 recruits.

This is a positive sign. Tepid figures in recent years may have been the result of COVID-era cutbacks in recruitment efforts.

So, is another world war coming?

What Americans say

A YouGov poll last march found that 61% of Americans believe it is at least somewhat likely another world war will happen within the next five to 10 years, with 22% saying it’s very likely. Republicans are more pessimistic about the outlook than Democrats or independents.

But the same survey found that only 6% of Americans say they would volunteer to fight if such a war broke out, with another 9% saying they would serve if called up, presumably in a draft. Another 13% said they would refuse to serve, and a whopping 60% said they’re either too old or otherwise unable to serve.

The figures jumped a bit when people were asked what they would do if an invasion were imminent. Still, only 16% said they would volunteer to enlist.

We believe those responses were greatly influenced by the ease, comfort and prosperity people today enjoy, thanks to the sacrifices of past generations. If a hot conflict truly did erupt, if an invasion truly was imminent, we have no doubt that people would stand up and join the ranks.

That is what Americans always have done. It’s why Veterans Day is such a sacred time of reflection and gratitude.