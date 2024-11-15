Dear Vice President Kamala Harris,

On behalf of the 69,074,145 Americans who voted for you, we thank you for your leadership. Thank you for a future-focused, reimagined, unifying and aspirational vision for our country.

You led an exemplary, engaging, inclusive and inspiring campaign. You exercised exhaustive efforts for a better America. With everything you invested in the campaign, we can only imagine the disappointment, pain and sense of loss you feel. Please know that as you grieve, we grieve with you.

Thank you for giving us a worthy reason to participate in the democratic process. One that was fulfilling, rewarding and worth it.

You demonstrated a model of tenacity, strength, intellect, dignity and respect that inspired mankind worldwide. Your efforts were not in vain. There is a little girl, who has yet to be conceived, or a young lady in high school or a woman in law school or a current politician who will become our first female president because of who you are, why you ran for office and how you ran your campaign. Countless women will study you, learn from you and build their dreams based on you.

You have influenced nations of women who once thought they couldn’t and now believe that they can do anything. You helped women who were forced to be docile, submissive and silent find their voice and their strength. Whether you realize it or not, you have not only placed more cracks in the glass ceiling but you have also shaken the foundation of this country. Thank you.

In Proverbs 27:7, the scripture says, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” The way in which you led your campaign caused your opponent to improve his campaign — being more cautious at times about the use of misogynistic language. Thank you.

The courage you exhibited in sitting for a FOX interview was admirable. You went into the lion’s den knowing the risk of being devoured and you went anyway. You showed us that we can go into unwelcomed and scary places and come out on the other side unscathed. Many would have avoided the distress, scrutiny and excoriating criticism, but you were undeterred, gutsy and poised for the challenge. Your decision to make an appearance on the network was laudable. Thank you.

On a global platform, you had to defend yourself against trite, minor and inconsequential challenges like the pronunciation of your name, your race and where you worked in high school. No matter what was thrown at you, you responded with dignity, professionalism and grace. Thank you.

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react after she delivered a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. | Pablo Martinez Monsivais

You walked a tightrope in respecting Biden’s policies while simultaneously carving out your own. You had to walk in his shadow, while illuminating a new way forward.

We thank your mother, for whom you credited your laugh. Your infectious laugh made us laugh, feel good and forget about our troubles. It has been years since we collectively laughed and you restored that experience. Thank you.

You are a history-maker because you are the first Asian-African American woman to serve as vice president. You are also a future-shaper for influencing countless people who will enter politics, run for office, win elections, suffer defeats, get back up, start advocacy groups, lift up others and pay it forward in exponential ways.

You are a bridge builder. You brought people of different backgrounds together who would have otherwise been comfortable at a distance. You united the divided. You made dreams feel reachable. You brought the elusive within reach. You gave more purpose and meaning to why we wake up every day. Thank you.

The bible reminds us in Romans 8:28 that “all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to his purpose.” God wants good for everyone. You played a role in that. You were the embodiment of hope, a catalyst for good and a safe place for expression and authenticity.

We appreciate your stewardship of our democracy. Thank you.