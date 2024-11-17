To see such a large number of people vote for someone who is a serial liar, felon, sexual predator, and who has demonstrated such contempt for the Constitution and people who live under it is very, very difficult to navigate. This is especially true for the women in our family.

How does a peacemaker, bridge-builder, and unifier participate in and sustain the American project now without normalizing serial dishonesty, felony, sexual predation, contempt for the Constitution and public ridicule as a political tool? I am particularly concerned about the effects of this new role model on young people’s mental, emotional and character development.

Answering this question will define my work in the public square for the next four years.

Chris Stevenson

Purcellville, Virginia