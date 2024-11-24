Awate Oliver, 19, left, and Sara Entwhistle, 30, who are homeless, talk as Entwhistle clears snow from the sidewalk where many people who are homeless are camping along 500 South at Library Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Entwhistle said she wants to keep the sidewalk clear of snow to be a good steward of the area they are occupying.

I’ve recently followed the media coverage by various outlets of the effort to find a suitable place for a Code Blue shelter in Davis County. My interest began when I saw coverage by local TV stations earlier this month of the meeting in which a crowd cheered at a Fruit Heights pastor’s withdrawal of his church’s offer to host a warming shelter and continued as Kaysville’s mayor has also vowed to keep the shelter out of her city. I’ve noticed some unhelpful and ugly rhetoric, with residents suggesting that those patronizing shelters are uninterested in help, do drugs and commit other crimes; that a warming shelter would make their neighborhoods unsafe and decrease their property values; and offering sentiments that while a shelter is needed, it should be located anywhere except near them.

Related Fruit Heights church pulls offer to host homeless shelter on cold nights after backlash

While I make my home on the west side of Salt Lake City, I work in Davis County and thus spend significant time in the community. I’ve had the pleasure of working with fantastic, open-minded, generous people who see helping others as not just a good thing to do, but as a part of their religious duty. And while my particular faith tradition would make me an outlier in Davis County, I share the belief that it is my responsibility to take action to better the lives of those less fortunate. Having volunteered in Salt Lake City’s Code Blue shelters last year, I was surprised to see opposition to warming shelters, especially when a space had already been offered for such a facility.

I’d like to address a few points of common concern related to this issue:

1. ‘Only homeless people use warming shelters.’

While this is certainly the primary audience, a warming shelter might also be helpful for a person whose home is likely to be uncomfortable or unsafe on an exceptionally cold night, such as one with a broken furnace.

2. ‘Homeless people don’t want help.’

At the time of writing, all adult shelters in Salt Lake and Weber Counties are at capacity, leaving only family and youth shelters with space available. Regardless, a homeless person who does not want help is unlikely to seek help at a warming shelter, making this a non-issue for neighbors.

3. ‘Homeless people use drugs.’

Yes, this is often true; substance abuse is far more prevalent among those experiencing homelessness than the general population. However, correlation does not equal causation, and some people experience homelessness as a result of their addiction while others use drugs and alcohol as a way to cope with the homelessness they are already experiencing. In any case, I think it’s worth having some compassion here: I might also use drugs if I had no shelter.

4. ‘Homeless people commit violent crimes.’

Those experiencing homelessness are far more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than a perpetrator. Most crimes committed by those without homes are non-violent in nature, and many of the violent crimes committed by those who lack shelter are against people experiencing the same circumstance.

5. ‘A warming shelter will make my neighborhood unsafe.’

While I have had concerns for the safety of clients at the Code Blue shelter in which I volunteer, I have not felt unsafe myself. In any event, a warming shelter is only open during the coldest nights of the year, so a warming shelter is unlikely to have a lasting impact on public safety.

6. ‘There are not enough homeless people in Davis county to justify a warming shelter.’

Utah’s 2024 point-in-time count recorded 65 Davis county residents without homes. While some of these people likely had shelter, some probably did not and would have appreciated a warm place to sleep.

7. ‘Homelessness is a problem I’m unlikely to experience.’

More than half of Americans are only one crisis away from homelessness, and a 1994 study noted that 14% of the U.S. population had experienced homelessness in their lifetime. Based on these facts, I think it’s safe to conclude that homelessness could happen to any of us.

I hope these facts can help to put residents at ease, and that those in need in Davis County will soon be welcomed to a warming shelter.