Michael Jordan shoots his winning basket, giving the Bulls their third straight NBA title during Game 6 of the NBA Finals at the Delta Center, June 14, 1998, against the Utah Jazz.

When Michael Jordan faced Karl Malone and John Stockton in the 1998 NBA Championship for the second straight year, I was fortunate enough to be situated in the perfect place: very far away.

As a Latter-day Saint missionary in Brazil, I heard the news of Jordan’s shot — a last second dagger-to-the-heart-of-Jazz-fandom — as my companion and I walked down the dusty streets, long before the first person accounts of heartbreak showed up from dispirited family members weeks later.

It helped to be immersed in sharing some really good news with people around me. After returning home, I joked that at the time, family members seemed to be carrying more grief over the Jazz’s second defeat by the Bulls in the finals than even discovering my brother’s cancer.

The mushroom cloud of disappointment seemed to hang over Utah for weeks. Even with all the good times watching “the Mailman” deliver with some assistance from Stockton’s wizardry, that wasn’t an unfamiliar feeling for long-time Jazz fans. I’ll never forget the 1993-94 season when Jordan temporarily retired — opening a nice one year window. The Jazz had a 10 point lead in the 4th quarter to the Houston Rockets, which would have ushered them into an easy-win championship.

Instead, they blew the lead and the Rockets went on to win it all. “Maybe this is divine retribution for how many fans watched that game on a Sunday?” I remember honestly wondering as a boy. After one especially gutting Jazz loss in another season, I came to my dad in tears and heard some of the best advice he ever gave me.

Opening the scriptures of our faith, the Book of Mormon, Dad paraphrased 2 Nephi 4: “O Lord, I have trusted in thee, and I will trust in thee forever. I will not put my trust in the arm of Karl Malone; for I know that cursed is he that putteth his trust in the arm of flesh. Yea, cursed is he that putteth his trust in man or maketh flesh his arm.”

As silly as that may sound to some, it comforted the ache in my little boy heart immediately. I really did need it. Not too long before, I lay on the floor watching BYU’s men’s basketball team miss a last second shot. I burst out crying — knowing I’d have to face some trash talking from my friends who loved the Utes at school the next day.

Sports grief is real. And not just in response to sports injuries or retirement from a game.

Counselor Anthony Centore writes about “sports fan depression” after significant losses. Albeit not a formally recognized mental health condition, he describes how intense emotional connections to a team can naturally lead game outcomes to “profoundly affect” fans’ emotional state.

BYU and Utah have each had their own acute reasons for grief this football season, with the Utes facing their longest losing streak in many years, and the Cougars dreams of football glory coming back down to the telestial sphere over the past two weeks.

One huge fan described how his boss offered “bereavement days” after his Denver Nuggets lost in the playoffs last year — along with encouragement to apply Elisabeth Kulber-Ross’s stages of grief. This famously begins with the denial of “this can’t be happening” or “we’ll still find a way” — a stage that with some fans, can even be permanent (“we’re still the best in the country — no matter what they say!”).

For the rest of us, it’s natural in a grieving process to feel some anger (in this case, towards players, coaches, referees, or themselves) along with ruminating about “what if” scenarios (“if only that player had done this … this coach had done that”). Unfortunately, this can lead sometimes to verbal lashings out against a player or coach online, the burning of jerseys and even veiled threats or desires to see someone hurt.

A sense of emptiness, lost interest in other games and disinterest in other activities can sometimes follow — a real period of the “sports blues.” Eventually, this can be followed by acceptance, especially after you’ve been beaten as a team sufficiently that, as Amber Lee writes “taking it on the chin is the only remaining option.”

At this point, fans “come to terms” with the loss — beginning again to appreciate positive things about the season, exploring how they can improve and looking forward to good things about the team’s future.

Counselor Leanne Dorish encourages people to “remember how much fun your team has given you over the season and what kinds of laughs you had. Try to reminisce about what happened during the joyful and happy times during the season and what you’ll always remember about this particular year.”

At this point, fans can become more reflective on what it means to be a fan and connected to their team — leading to a “renewed, perhaps more balanced, passion for the sport and team.” In other words, people can rethink how much heart and emotion they want to put into this in the future.

Dr. Centore recommends “taking a step back” to get a broader perspective that puts the loss in its “rightful place.” Taylor Bennett also describes the emotional value of reflecting again on “what’s really important in your life” and learning a “healthy distance” from sport — perhaps opting for “a more relaxed and lighthearted” fandom that reiterates the classic mantra: “it’s just a game.”

In coaching my boys’ basketball and soccer teams, I’ve long felt these lessons from losing are some of the best things to come from sports. Where else do boys and girls learn over and over the importance of humility, grace, tolerance and respect for adversaries?

Such emotional resilience is especially helpful for fans, especially since statistically speaking there’s far more losing than winning from the perspective of championships. Out of 134 teams in Division one college football, for instance, precisely one will win the championship this year — with only 33 teams winning a championship since 1936. And out of 352 division one men’s and women’s basketball programs, only 68 famously make the final tournament, with only one coming out on top.

Yet when my Fighting Illini lost to North Carolina in the 2005 championship game, the team’s surprising success had still achieved a unity in our otherwise divided campus town like nothing else I had ever seen before. Orange was everywhere!

A bit more realism at how hard championships are could benefit us all. As Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic said after their team lost in last year’s playoffs, winning a championship is really hard — with lots of factors having to come together.

Out of 32 NFL teams, 12 have never won a Super Bowl — including 2 long-time teams that have never even been (Lions and Browns), and 2 that have been there four times without winning (Bills and Vikings). Likewise, out of 30 NBA teams, 10 have never won a championship - including two who have made it to the finals twice (Jazz) and three times (Suns). After calling Karl Malone and John Stockton “easily the best tandem never to get crowned,” Shaun Powell suggested this is “unfathomable, really, because with those two all-time greats, the Jazz were true contenders for roughly a dozen years.”

In a perfect world, wins and losses may get distributed equally. But for some teams with long histories of losing, like the Cleveland Browns, grief is sometimes described as a “perpetual state of being.” Powell notes that while the Lakers have 17 titles, the other team in the city, the Clippers “would be overjoyed with just one.”

We never watched NFL football in our family, since it’s ritualistic celebration overlapped too much with our Sabbath. But I remember feeling empathy for Bill fans, after they lost their fourth Super Bowl in a row in 1994.

Something shifted inside eventually. In the middle of a raucous conversation about Jazz prospects for the postseason once, my brother-in-law turned to my wife, “what do you think, Monique?”

Put on the spot, she went full honesty: “I think, it matters ... not at all.”

I can’t go that far, since I personally believe that having something that doesn’t matter (really) to talk about and come together around it part of the magic of sports.

But in my own grief over recent losses, that kind of a stoic, spartan philosophy does help cleanse the palate. I watch games now to enjoy time with my boys, and appreciate great performances, wherever and whenever they come from.

And when my favorite team loses (again), it’s another chance to take a deep breath and learn some grace, humility and the kind of perspective that could help us all.