Utah’s political landscape cries out for meaningful change, and the Utah Forward Party represents a critical pathway to reinvigorating our democratic process. As a third-party movement, Utah Forward offers more than just an alternative — it presents a genuine opportunity to break the stranglehold of single-party dominance that has long characterized our state’s governance.

Our current political system treats elections like a zero-sum game, where party loyalty trumps substantive policy discussions. The Utah Forward Party challenges this broken model by focusing on collaborative solutions rather than partisan warfare. By supporting this emerging party, Utahns can send a powerful message that we demand more from our political representation.

The monopolistic control of the Republican Party in Utah has created a governance environment with minimal accountability and little genuine competition. Utah Forward provides a critical mechanism for voters — especially independents and disaffected Republicans — to express their desire for more responsive, diverse political representation.

Third parties are not spoilers, but essential catalysts for political innovation. They force established parties to listen, adapt and truly earn voter trust. By supporting the Utah Forward Party, we can reshape our political landscape, demanding a system that genuinely represents all citizens, not just narrow partisan interests.

Daryl Henry

Clearfield