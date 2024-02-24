Opinion: While truth telling has largely disappeared in politics, Mitt Romney stands out for his honesty

How sad it is (in political discourse), that straight honesty and truth telling has largely disappeared among so many of our politicians today — and how refreshing when it does occur. As a prime example, go back in history to August of 1967 when Gov. George Romney of Michigan was a leading contender for the 1968 Republican presidential nomination. He had toured southeast Asia earlier, and in September of 1967 he stated to the news media that “When I came back from Vietnam, I just had the greatest brainwashing that anybody can get.” For speaking this truth, he was immediately attacked by his opponents, and that brought to an end his front-runner position as presidential candidate.

Something similar has happened today with the honesty and truth telling of his son Sen. Mitt Romney when it comes to speaking of the character and behavior of Donald Trump — which (few if any), other Republicans in Congress have dared do with such candor. This made him even unpopular in his own state of Utah — where he was booed at the Utah Republican Convention in May of 2021. What does that say for integrity, honor and virtue in our country today?

Warren S. Wright

St. George

