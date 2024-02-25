Opinion: The dispute around Oak Flat isn’t an all-or-nothing fight

Nonprofit attorney Luke Goodrich presents an uninformed, zero-sum argument in his piece, claiming we either “destroy” the environment and Native sacred sites like Oak Flat for a copper mine or protect them.

It’s not really that black and white, especially when it comes to climate and the minerals needed for clean energy.

For domestic mining projects, it is essential to understand and address the concerns of local communities and tribal nations like the San Carlos Apache.

To Resolution Copper’s credit, the company has had hundreds of discussions with communities and tribal nations since 2008, which have led to significant changes to the project — changes that include maintaining public access to the campground as well as the recreational and climbing trails at Oak Flat, and placing Apache Leap under permanent protection.

Further, the Resolution Copper project will directly employ about 1,500 workers, including high-paying union jobs, and studies have shown it can produce up to $61 billion in economic value for Arizona. This is a game-changer for towns like Superior, where the Democratic mayor has openly expressed her support for the project.

Resolution Copper has local support, will bring significant economic benefits and is essential for the energy transition.

Lyndsey Wright, manager of Women’s Mining Coalition

Reno, Nevada