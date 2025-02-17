A clock in the Senate chamber is pictured at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 19, 2021.

I see a bill is working its way through the Legislature to put Utah on year-round Standard Time.

This is a very bad idea that has definitely not been thought through.

On Standard Time, daylight (one-half hour before sunrise) in Utah between April 28 and August 8 would occur at or before 5 a.m. Between May 28 and July 2, it would occur at or before 4:30 a.m. Yes, 4:30 a.m.

Do we really want that?

If anything, change it to permanent Daylight Savings Time, or better yet, leave the current system in place.

Jeff Mock, NOT a Golfer

Sandy