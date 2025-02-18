Then-Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, left, smiles as he is handed 6-month-old Alexandria McDonald by her father Orville McDonald following a talk at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Wash.

Too often, after years of sacrifice and dedication, leaders humbly leave office without fanfare or thanks from their constituents. But there is an expression that says, “Give them their flowers while they live.”

In this spirit, I offer an open letter to former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney — a bouquet of thanks for his unique and distinctive leadership and service to America.

Dear Sen. Romney:

Your professional profile shows your business acumen and prowess. Your career accomplishments include pioneering and record-breaking achievements in rescuing companies, projects and campaigns. Inasmuch as these successes are admirable and deserve celebration, it may be your social and humanitarian efforts that are the most laudable and warrant public praise.

Leadership and politics are not easy. Both invite criticism, negative discourse, passionate disagreements and attacks. You faced all of these, some unrelenting and very public, and you did so with dignity as a professional and gentleman. More people needed to see a model where walking away from a fight or disengaging is more effective than counterattacks. Thank you.

Thank you for not departing from your core values — the ones that influenced your true North, your sense of decency and morals. Without question, there were many temptations and invitations to abandon what you believe and who you are at your core, but you kept the faith — in yourself, your values and our God.

Thank you for running for the office of president of the United States of America. Your candidacy was a formidable challenge to Barack Obama’s campaign. You brought a certain level of gravitas that elevated the conversations on key national and global issues. You were a statesman and a class act. You showed the world that two contenders could spar and debate, while honoring a democratic process.

Thank you for marching against racism and brutality when George Floyd was murdered. Thank you for your courage, integrity and humanity in seeing the African American experience and standing with us in a visible, authentic and demonstrative way. You could have sent a letter, posted a message on social media or launched a video, but instead you sent a message with your march: that leadership matters, morals matter and Black lives matter.

Thank you for your support of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. You demonstrated that the intersectionality of Black and white, Republican and Democrat, male and female can transcend social barriers and constructs. Your vote for Jackson is not only part of American history, but it is also part of Black history, which is revered by African Americans. You made an indelible imprint in the annals and archives of world history. Not since the tenure of Justice Thurgood Marshall have African Americans believed their experiences and interests would be recognized on the Supreme Court. With your support of Jackson, hope was restored.

In the professional boxing world, there are 17 divisions of fighters based on their weight — such as minimum weight, featherweight, middleweight, cruiserweight and heavyweight.

You were a heavyweight because of the aggressive opponents you faced, the tough fights you fought, the punches you took and your capacity to keep going back into the ring. You were undaunted and resolute when others bet again you. You were not afraid to go 12 rounds, for the right cause. When everyone else buckled at the knees and clung to the ropes, you stood your ground — alone sometimes, risking defeat for the America people. You were the Muhammad Ali of the Senate.

We have yet to realize the positive and generational impact you have made. But I believe American history will protect your legacy, and Black history will profess your alliance.

Thank you also to your beloved wife, Ann, and your sons for sharing you with our country. Their sacrifice was appreciated. Your time with them now will be precious and sacred.

Thank you for your leadership. Thank you for your commitment to our democracy and the Constitution. Thank you for your service to our country. May the Lord continue to bless you for all you have given to our nation.