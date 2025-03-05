Saturday, March 8, is International Women’s Day, a day that has been observed for more than 100 years.

Begun in the United States in 1909 — 11 years before women had the right to vote — and adopted two years later by the international community, it is a day to reflect on the progress made and the progress needed, as well as celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women doing extraordinary things.

The movement has grown from a day to a week to a month. In February 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued a Presidential Statement asking Americans to recognize National Women’s History Week. His statement read, in part, “From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first American Indian families who befriended them, men and women have worked together to build this Nation. Too often, the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America was as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well.”

In 1982, at the request of Congress, President Ronald Reagan issued a Presidential Proclamation on the observance of Women’s History Week. His proclamation read in part: “As pioneers, teachers, mothers, homemakers, soldiers, nurses and laborers, women played and continue to play a vital role in American economic, cultural and social life. In science, business, medicine, law, the arts and the home, women have made significant contributions to the growth and development of our land. Their diverse service is among America’s most precious gifts.”

By 1987, again at the request of Congress, President Reagan declared the month of March as Women’s History Month. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump (in his first term) and Joe Biden issued a series of annual proclamations designating the month of March as “Women’s History Month.” To date, President Trump has not issued a proclamation acknowledging Women’s History Month 2025.

There are multiple events in Utah to honor International Women’s Day.

Mind the Gap Fest is a free community event taking place at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake from 11 a.m until 5 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature a program of live music, speakers, panel discussions and workshops focused on women’s leadership, economic equity and the power of representation. Panel topics include “Leadership and Power,” “Breaking the Wealth Gap” and “Thriving Together.” The keynote speaker at 4:30 p.m. is Susan Madsen, speaking on “Understanding the Gender Gaps in Utah.”

Also in Salt Lake County is the third annual International Women’s Day “Flavors in Motion and Spring Market.” This event will be held at the Salt Lake County Council building at 2001 South State Street and will feature 10 international cultural booths, each offering a signature dish and sharing a unique women’s tradition from that area. The 10 cultures include Hawaii, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Korea, Liberia, Mexico, Philippines, Samoa, Tonga and more. The market features women-owned businesses, artisans and creatives offering handmade goods, fashion, art and services. Entry to the market is free. Flavors in Motion is $25 per person.

Provo is celebrating its 10th annual Women’s Day on Saturday with events all day long. The two signature events are the Women’s Day Luncheon and the Afterparty. This year’s theme is “Fearless” and Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi will speak at the luncheon on “Using Your Fear.” This comes from an Amelia Earhart quote: “Use your fear … it can take you to the place where you store your courage.” The Afterparty theme is “The Eras Tour” with treats, dancing, a costume contest and “tons of Insta-worthy photo-ops.”

Rounding out Women’s Day events, World Trade Center Utah and the Women’s Business Center of Utah are joining forces once again for their 12th annual International Women’s Day celebration. This event, which combines speakers and a marketplace of women-owned businesses, will be held Monday at the Robert H. and Katharine B. Garff Building on the University of Utah campus at 2 p.m. The event will conclude with a social hour.