Growing up in Utah, I naively thought I would move away after college to find “somewhere better” to live. I quickly realized a better “somewhere” doesn’t exist. Whether it’s backcountry skiing in the Wasatch, mountain biking around Moab, rock climbing in the Swell or floating down a desert river, outdoor recreation isn’t just a weekend pastime — it’s a cornerstone of our economy and culture.

That’s why it’s concerning to see deep cuts to the agencies that help keep these landscapes open and accessible. Staffing shortages at the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service are already making it harder to maintain trails, manage visitors and keep recreation areas running smoothly. And with more cuts on the horizon, the ripple effects will hit not just the people who work on our public lands, but the businesses and communities that rely on them, too.

Think about it: When a trailhead isn’t maintained, when parking lots are not plowed, when permits take longer to process, when search-and-rescue teams are stretched too thin — that doesn’t just impact hikers and skiers. It affects the guides and outfitters, the small-town coffee shops and gear stores, the hotels and restaurants that depend on outdoor recreation dollars. Tourism brings billions into Utah every year, and much of that comes from people traveling here to experience these incredible landscapes. Beyond the tourism dollars generated, I can’t count the number of people I’ve met who have accepted jobs in Utah due to our outdoor rec opportunities. But they will seek that “somewhere better” to visit or move to if those places start to feel neglected, overcrowded or unsafe — or are no longer accessible.

Utah has built a reputation as an outdoor paradise, and we’ve spent years promoting that to the world. But that brand only holds up if the places we’re advertising are well cared for. We need to make sure the people who steward our public lands have the resources to do their jobs.

For decades, groups like the Wasatch Backcountry Alliance have worked alongside land managers to keep the places we love in good shape and accessible to the public. Volunteers put in thousands of hours, but they can’t replace trained staff. It takes real investment to keep Utah’s trails, canyons and backcountry safe and accessible.

Although it is difficult to quantify the economic benefits of our outdoor recreation when compared to development and resource extraction, our state leaders know the value of public lands — after all, they’ve built entire marketing campaigns around them. It’s time to back that up by making sure we’re not cutting the very resources that keep those lands running. Whether you’re a skier, hiker, business owner or just someone who cares about Utah’s future, now is the time to speak up. Let’s make sure we protect the places that make Utah great.