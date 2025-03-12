The Capitol is pictured on the last day of the 2025 legislative session in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 7, 2025.

The 2025 legislative session concluded Friday evening. (Frank won multiple “friendly” bets that lawmakers would end at midnight despite their promises of an early departure.) Since your columnists witnessed the final bang of the gavel, we offer our tired, first-hand observations.

Political battles were fought and passionate speeches delivered. Now that the dust has settled over the legislative session, what were the highlights and how will Utahns be impacted by what did or didn’t pass?

COWLEY & PIGNANELLI: Utah’s 2025 political ironman known as the legislative session is in the books. Successful legislation is now being gussied up for the governor to review and sign. But parts of the Capitol resemble a crypt where ghosts of bills that didn’t pass haunt the hallways.

Every Utahn (now the required spelling for those in the Beehive state) was impacted by legislation, especially how and what we drink. No more fluoridated water. Soft drinks may no longer be purchased with food stamps. The annual alcohol legislation is usually uncontroversial because it was vetted for months behind the scenes, yet this year it passed only in the final hours. Bartenders can now test the quality of drinks by using the “straw test.” (Frank assures us he does his own testing, usually by gulping.)

Lawmakers awaited the final revenue estimates before taking a paring knife to taxes rather than an axe like they wanted to. This spurred intra- and inter-party disputes. However, Utah individuals, families and businesses will benefit from a lower income tax of 4.5%, down from 4.55%. Social Security recipients who make less than $90,000 will be relieved from any income tax obligations.

This was to be the year of energy, and there were plenty of energetic deliberations surrounding policies to reverse the trend of Utah importing power. The current electrical provider, Rocky Mountain Power, fought hard to protect its interests. Observers noted that the ultimate policy decisions were less monumental than some predicted, but still significant. Thus, the remaining arguments, especially around renewable sources, will be fodder for discussions into the summer and next session.

Although they were quiet about their intentions prior to the session, lawmakers eventually revealed dramatic legislation to overhaul how judges are reviewed and retained. This led to a massive exchange of emails and discussions amongst Utah’s legal community. Even Chief Justice Matthew Durrant, in an unusual move, sent a letter to lawmakers expressing concern. Eventually, both sides made some concessions and agreed to work on expanding the current system of judicial evaluations. This tension between the branches of government was a natural dynamic of pressure testing checks and balances. The outcome will likely foster better communications.

The Legislature went until midnight the last night. Were there any last-minute surprises or drama?

COWLEY & PIGNANELLI: Though the feud between Sen. Daniel Thatcher and Senate Republicans was brewing for years, his surprising announcement of switching allegiances from Republican to the Utah Forward Party dominated hallway conversations on Friday.

Budget disagreements between State Auditor Tina Cannon and legislative leadership temporarily placed the auditor’s office location into question. Female lawmakers and activists rallied support behind the first female auditor, and on the final day, a truce was reached. The decision for her to remain in her current digs achieved the constitutional requirements of the auditor to save money by avoiding moving expenses such as redecorating and ordering new stationery.

Election reform was in flux all session long and the final bill passed less than an hour before adjournment. Over the next four years, ballots will be mailed only to voters who indicate their desire to continue performing their civic duty from the comfort of their kitchen tables, swaddled in bathrobes.

Now that the session is over, what will be the focus of many politicos?

COWLEY & PIGNANELLI: The UEA and several employee associations are set to engage in one of the toughest political efforts — mounting a successful statewide referendum to repeal legislation banning unions from collective bargaining with government employers. They must gather over 140,000 valid signatures in just 40 days while satisfying a threshold in a proportionate number of Senate districts. The sheer scale of constructing a campaign this size is daunting, but having a truncated timeline immediately after the session only increases the political drama. The task before them is challenging. Yet, the UEA successfully qualified for the ballot to reverse school vouchers in 2007. Can they do it again, this time under more demanding referendum requirements? We have a friendly wager on the outcome.

Select advocates, special interest groups and lobbyists whose pleas were unsuccessful with the Legislature now have another bite at the apple with the executive branch. They have 20 days after adjournment to make their case. The biggest question on our minds is whether or not this will be the year the governor doesn’t veto a bill sponsored by his brother-in-law, Sen. Mike McKell.

As for your two humble columnists, we have big plans to occupy our now empty schedules. Renae will be busy readying her rodeo plans for the summer while Frank anxiously awaits sitting on the patio, listening to opera and imbibing without a straw.