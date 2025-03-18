The Capitol is pictured on the last day of the 2025 legislative session in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 7, 2025.

The recently adjourned legislative session was not the only whirlwind of political activity in the last two months. Usually, the federal government bureaucracy plods along slowly. Not this year. We explore the ramifications on state politics.

Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics polls reveal most Utahns support President Donald Trump’s executive orders and initiatives (banning transgender women from participating in women’s sports, reviewing artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency regulations, etc.) However, they have concerns with other actions (pardons for the January 6 protesters, ending birthright citizenship, etc.). How do the actions of Trump affect Utahns’ political deliberations?

COWLEY: Congressman Burgess Owens wrote , “America is experiencing a great resurgence.” Much to the satisfaction of Utahns, he’s spot on.

Utah Speaker of the House Mike Schultz was an early leader in keeping biological men out of women’s sports. It’s exciting to have the president supporting policies pioneered in Utah. California Governor Gavin Newsom deserves a participation trophy for his tardy, yet correct engagement on the issue. If only Senate Democrats would stop blocking this popular bi-partisan policy.

Our government is adding Bitcoin to their stockpiles of gold, hedging against the dollar. Tech-forward Utahns widely support this policy further legitimizing cryptocurrency, but the jury is still out for me. Why Bitcoin rather than the thousands of other cryptocurrencies? Bitcoin is already strongly tied to the dollar, minimizing any portfolio diversification benefits. I suggest stockpiling Hermès bags, which are proven to hold value, as a better investment strategy. As a fashionista, I am ready to serve my country and consult Trump’s administration on this critical strategy.

Utahns didn’t love Trump’s pardon for J6 protesters, but they REALLY didn’t love Biden’s pardon for his son. Unpopular pardons from either side are now water under the bridge. Let’s refocus on lasting policies, rather than which political allies received get-out-of-jail-free cards.

Freedom in education is very popular among Utah Republicans. With the Department of Education next on the chopping block, expect parents who fought against extended COVID remote learning and indoctrination over education to be very happy.

PIGNANELLI: “Presidential orders and actions shaped American history long before Trump, for good and bad.” — Chicago Tribune

Executive orders range from the visionary (Emancipation Proclamation) to the awful (relocating Japanese Americans). Further, it is traditional in our republic for the party out of power to grumble about presidential actions and remain silent when they recapture the White House.

In this frenetic activity, Trump is fulfilling many of the promises made in the campaign, with only the occasional court order impeding him. National Democrats are enduring inter-party friction and cannot articulate sound opposition to the president.

Despite concerns about several of Trump’s executive actions, most are meeting the approval of many Utahns. This could embolden similar policy efforts at the state and local levels.

Utah is well-known as a safe place to do business because of the consistency of regulations. The confusion created by Trump’s use of tariffs is unsettling to our local business operations. If not resolved soon, frustrations with inflation and economic instability will mount and possibly overshadow earlier popular proclamations.

Utah will directly feel the effect of specific initiatives in the Trump administration, including relaxing EPA rules and regulations, deportations, closing federal buildings, and terminating employees. Even the University of Utah is listed among 45 universities under investigation for Title VI violations. What’s the impact on our state?

COWLEY: Senator John Curtis pointed out that disruption is necessary. The public wants radical change, but cutting waste is like going on a diet. It’s difficult and requires discipline. The short-term pain of layoffs is a necessary step in securing the long-term financial health of our nation.

The Utah Legislature fully supports ICE deportations of violent criminals. Utahns historically favor compassionate approaches to immigration that keep families together. If there are widespread deportations locally, it could raise concerns from religious leaders.

PIGNANELLI: Energy production in Utah could benefit from relaxation in EPA restrictions. Indeed, the Uinta basin could flourish again with expanded operation explorations and operations. The University of Utah, under the remarkable leadership of Taylor Randall, is already ahead in resolving the DEI issues so that this recent event will be resolved quickly.

Fortunately, Utah ranks as one of the lowest recipients of federal dollars. Yet, some pain will still be felt as jobs are eliminated and programs are diminished.

Will Utah maintain a “complicated relationship” with Donald Trump (and Elon Musk) — supporting policies but having concerns with their approach?

COWLEY: The Trump/Musk bromance is the greatest liability of this administration. Elon and his wizards should stay hidden in a back room, staring at an array of computer monitors, wearing gaming headsets looking for fraud, waste and abuse, then posting their great work on X. Americans don’t want Elon leveraging his position to sell cars. Product endorsements are for social media influencers in “get ready with me” videos, not the Commander in Chief on the South Lawn.

PIGNANELLI: Trump’s style will continue to breed discomfort with Utahns while his policies reflect much of the state’s policy directions. However, if tariffs and other issues create inflation and diminished productivity, locals will demand more traditional conservative approaches.