I came to love our country as a young child. My paternal grandfather, a WWII veteran, would place additional USA flags in front of his house on major national holidays. He would tell stories about his service and his love for country. My parents and teachers taught us about the founders and founding of the country. Fourth of Julys were celebrated with a sunrise flag-raising ceremony, parades, flyovers, fireworks and everything in between. Certain moments, like those flyovers and flag raisings, stir the soul and engender pride in our citizenship of this great nation.

In 2013, I was in Ghana on a medical mission trip. While there, I was investigating the supply and condition of cardiovascular equipment for possible future mission trips. In the entire country, there was only one cardiac catheterization laboratory. Only one room with equipment where heart attacks are addressed with balloons and stents and where some holes in the heart and valve problems can be addressed without open heart surgery. In a country of around 27 million at the time, that was astounding. Back then, I believe there were about 10 hospitals in Utah alone with labs, many having multiple labs.

Standing there, I reflected on what a shame it was that there was not more help for these people, while simultaneously feeling glad that at least they had this. A sticker on the side of the main machine caught my eye. It had two hands being shaken and in red, white and blue declared: “USAID from the American People.”

My pride soared faster than a sonic boom! This was from the U.S., from us. We, our nation, our people, donated a beat-up, outdated cath lab that would not have been of much use in the USA anymore, but still held value and could help save lives. Ours was the first lab in that country. It would be training grounds for scores of cardiologists, nurses and technologists who could help address burgeoning heart disease. We had gifted life-saving knowledge, skill and opportunity. The Ghanaian physicians I was with saw me looking at that sticker and expressed gratitude and goodwill towards the USA over this and other gifts that were helping to bring life and healing to their country and people.

Arguments are being made against foreign aid. Like any financial expenditures, not all foreign aid is created equally, and judicious weighing of expenditures to returns should be evaluated. But what is lost when we cut off most aid? Are the intended consequences met? Are the unintended consequences worth it?

Debates about the role of governments and whether charitable acts are within their purview are in play. While other organizations certainly could have transferred that catheterization laboratory to Ghana after its American retirement, the relationship building, the trust, care and concern that the Ghanaians I met had for America, would not have developed. I believe one of the best ways for our country to avoid enemies is to make friends. Kindness in times of need is not easily forgotten.

While we need to do a better job caring for our own at home, I have strong optimism and believe that there is an abundance. If well managed, we have enough resources to care for our own and still help get food, equipment, supplies and training to masses throughout the world who are suffering and dying, aiding in extremity and creating self-sufficiency over time.

We cannot and should not bear the burden of these needs alone, but we can do something. We can show our great respect for life, our trust in God and our respect for all of His children by extending a hand and lifting those around us at home and abroad. Such service is a beacon towards freedom, a light leading to democracy and a nourishment of goodwill.

Our government is reorganizing, but I truly hope these values, goals and even gifts continue strong. I wish each of you could one day be in a place of abject poverty and see a life-changing donation labeled “from the American people,” for I do not think you could without being profoundly proud to be an American.