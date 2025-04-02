Parents on Medicaid are able to get oral health care treatment for their children but often have to make the difficult decision to delay their own dental care in order to buy groceries or afford rent.

One Utah father had multiple broken teeth and a chronic, infected abscess from an inflamed gum. He shared, “I’ve been living with this pain a long, long time. I just don’t have any other options.”

The federal government requires state Medicaid programs to cover mandatory services like inpatient hospital, physician or laboratory services. However, dental services are only required for high-risk groups like pregnant women and children. Oral health care is considered an “optional service” for other adult populations.

The University of Utah School of Dentistry has been diligently addressing gaps in dental care access across the state for more than a decade. From rural dental clinics to a mobile clinic van, the School of Dentistry has practiced what it teaches, caring for the otherwise underserved.

Dental treatment reduces pain and infection, but it also gives people the confidence to smile. In some cases, it can even mean a second chance. One Utah man experienced homelessness as a youth and drug addiction into his adult years. A lack of nutrition and drug use caused his teeth to fall out, impacting his ability to find employment and stability. Last year, the School of Dentistry was able to provide him with dentures. With his new smile, he was able to obtain a secure job.

“A smile is just something that goes along with being human,” he said. “Getting it back allowed me to be myself a lot more, to be the person I knew I was inside.”

For the past eight years, through a partnership between Utah Medicaid and the School of Dentistry, dental care has been slowly restored for Medicaid members. The relationship between a state school and state program is groundbreaking and attracting national attention as a new model for providing quality care to Medicaid members. Currently, Medicaid members undergoing treatment for substance use disorder, individuals who are blind and disabled, and elderly members who are age 65 and older have access to dental services.

On April 1, 2025, thanks to the support of the Utah Legislature and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, dental benefits expanded to include all adults enrolled in Utah Medicaid. To provide care to the growing number of eligible patients throughout the state, all dentists in Utah have been invited to become associated with the School of Dentistry. Currently, more than 300 dentists are treating Medicaid members in offices around Utah. This has greatly expanded the availability of care, particularly in Utah’s rural areas. It is a win-win collaboration for oral health access.

More than 120,000 Utahns will now be able to have routine dental cleanings, treatment for dental pain and common dental services covered by Medicaid. The benefits for Medicaid members include improved oral health care, and they will reduce overall health care costs in the long run. Reduced need for emergency care, fewer days missed at work and better overall quality of living will be the result.

The American Dental Association estimates that 79% of all dental-related emergency department visits could be immediately diverted to a dental office. By investing in preventive dental care, individuals and the overall health care system can save money by reducing the need for complex treatments, hospitalizations and management of chronic conditions.

When oral health concerns are addressed and treated, general health improves, resulting in long-term cost savings. Patients with a substance use disorder gain confidence, find employment and contribute to society as productive citizens. Homelessness also decreases. Overall health care costs go down, and quality of life greatly improves. A restored smile is a restored life.

For more information, please visit the Utah Medicaid website.