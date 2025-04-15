From the towering peaks of the Wasatch to the fiery red rocks of the south — and every canyon, valley and desert in between — a strong economy shapes the quality of life for all who call Utah home. It means more opportunities, thriving communities and a future as vibrant as our landscapes.

Eighteen years ago, Utah first claimed the title of the state with the best economic outlook. Now, for the 18th year in a row, The Rich States, Poor States: ALEC-Laffer State Economic Competitiveness Index report has reaffirmed Utah’s top ranking.

This milestone is more than just an accolade — it’s proof of a legacy built on sound governance, strategic decision-making and a steadfast commitment to policies that drive lasting prosperity.

Utah’s economic success has propelled our top rankings across the board — No. 1 state, No. 1 in social mobility, No. 1 GDP growth rate (4.5%), the highest volunteer rate, the best state to move to and No. 2 in education. These rankings highlight the real impact of a strong economy — an exceptional quality of life.

Utah has embraced principles that create stability and opportunity: low taxes, responsible government spending and a regulatory environment that encourages innovation and investment. The result? A thriving job market, rising wages and an outstanding standard of living. People aren’t just working in Utah — they’re building lives, families and futures here, confident that this is a place where success isn’t just possible but also expected.

The significance of 18 years can’t be overlooked. A generation of Utahns has grown up in an era of unmatched economic strength. Those graduating high school this year have never known a Utah that wasn’t leading the nation in economic outlook. The choices made nearly two decades ago have shaped their opportunities, ensuring they enter a workforce that is strong and full of promise.

Utah’s economic strategy has always been about stability. Think about this: The year we first earned this ranking, the original iPhone was released. That was 18 years ago — before smartphones transformed how we work, communicate and live. Since then, the world has changed dramatically, and Utah has remained at the forefront of innovation. We’ve continued to invest in the future while staying true to the principles that built our success. That’s why, even through national challenges, Utah has remained strong and resilient, proving time and again that smart decisions lead to real, lasting benefits.

Turning 18 is often seen as a milestone of independence and responsibility. For Utah’s economy, it marks a tradition of excellence and a future of continued success. Our ranking is more than a number — it’s a reflection of the choices that have made Utah a model for the nation. And as we look ahead, one thing is clear: Utah’s best days are still to come.