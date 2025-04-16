U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a press conference about legislation passed during the 2025 General Session of the Utah Legislature, including HB81 Fluoride Amendments, HB402 Food Additives in Schools and HB403 SNAP Funds Amendments, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. Rep. Kristen Chevrier, R-Highland, HB402 Food Additives and HB403 SNAP Funds Amendments bill sponsor, Rep. Stephanie Gricius, R-Eagle Mountain, HB81 Fluoride Amendments bill sponsor, and House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, listen.

Federal government discussions regarding health have revolved around insurance and food pyramids for decades. Like everything else, this too is changing in dramatic fashion. As foodies, we want to comment.

The Trump administration and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are revamping how the federal government addresses health, medical research, vaccines and other issues. How and why is this happening?

Cowley: The world’s turned upside down. Unions are becoming less Democratic controlled, Republicans are now anti-global conflict and there is a Kennedy serving in a Republican administration! Health is among these shifting political paradigms.

Republicans have become the party of single-ingredient foods, grounding and sunlight exposure. It used to be liberal hippies demonstrating their resistance to the man by creating co-op farms and refusing to eat GMO produce drenched in pesticides. Now, the biggest podcaster in the world, former Democrat Joe Rogan, often discusses clean eating and healthy lifestyles on his show. Crunchy moms who refuse to feed their kids processed sugar, treat seed oils like radioactive waste, and practically bathe in beef tallow are mainstream Republicans. It begs the question: If you aren’t raising chickens in your backyard, are you even a Republican?

Aside from vaccines, food is the focus of the MAHA movement. Fast-food chains are becoming healthier. Farm-to-table restaurants are in vogue, charging a premium for hormone-free dishes. Dare I say, Trader Joe’s is not just for liberals anymore.

Trump recently canceled what should have always been temporary COVID-era funding. The pandemic is over, and thankfully, so is the reckless overspending and overreaction.

Pignanelli: “There’s nothing more political than food.” — Anthony Bourdain

The dining habits of American citizens are a long-time target of federal government agencies. I remember the great debate of whether ketchup could be classified as a vegetable for school lunch programs early in the Reagan administration.

The Department of Agriculture provided nutritional advice for a century, which was a battleground for lobbyists to ensure their clients were well-represented in such recommendations. Yet, suggestions for dietary restrictions from officials or experts were dismissed by many, opining that citizens have freedom of choice, regardless of consequences. Alternatively, recommendations from other healthcare entities and agencies regarding vaccines were implicitly followed as the memories of epidemics lingered.

This long-established order is being flipped. The libertarian viewpoint is now applied to vaccines, fluoride and other traditional mandates. Federal and state officials focus on government pressure for healthier eating. Furthermore, research grants to prestigious universities and medical facilities are subject to new “anti-woke” requirements. This could drive alterations in how health concerns are addressed. Technology, ever present in our lives, has shifted long-held beliefs.

All available vaccines course through my veins while I aggressively pursue nutritional food options. Like many of my generation, I am aghast at — but also embrace some of — these unexpected changes. Such is life in the 2020s.

The Utah Legislature passed several bills aimed at making Utahns healthier or altering how they receive care. This garnered praise from RFK and others. Why is Utah following, or perhaps leading, this trend?

Cowley: Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints follow a divine law for health and well-being, making Utah MAHA before MAHA was cool. Despite a strong penchant for Dirty Dr. Pepper and enormous cookies, Utahns are consistently recognized for overall health, due to low rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

My favorite bill this year was Rep. Gricius’ landmark legislation making Utah the first to ban fluoride, something EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said he’s considering implementing nationwide. Expect the Utah Legislature to continue pioneering public policies that advance clean air, water and food. Admittedly, Utah has a lot of work to do on clean air.

Obesity is a public health crisis with significant economic costs. Utah Congressman Blake Moore is chairing the Budget Committee’s Health Care Task Force, tackling health care spending. When it comes to physical and fiscal health, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of gold in the federal reserve.

Pignanelli: Because of the Church’s influence, Utah enjoys a reputation for healthy lifestyles. Also, our citizens are respectful but effective challengers of authority, especially from Washington, D.C. Utah is an entrepreneurial haven with a mindset that pervades most residents and impacts lifestyles. Utahns consistently reevaluate what is working and what is not fulfilling expectations, including health and food.

In government finances and economic development, Utah is a leader across the country. Does wellness provide another opportunity to showcase the “Utah Way”?

Cowley: Utah is making major investments in public health and seeing global impacts. University of Utah Health announced a campus in West Valley. BYU will soon enroll students in its medical school. The Huntsman Cancer Institute just broke ground on its new facility in Vineyard. Utah is also setting the standard for holistic, healthy communities through investments in mental health.

Pignanelli: Regardless of where one stands on fluoride, vaccines, red dye or whatever, information exists to support or counter these positions. Thus, shrewd local officials must frequently evaluate data and research, not just emotions. The best results for citizens will require the collaborative approach of the “Utah Way,” which will be an invaluable guide to the country.