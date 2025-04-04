Congressman and DOGE co-chair Blake Moore speaks to the press inside his GOP Luncheon at Timbermine Steakhouse in Ogden on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Rep. Blake Moore, vice chair of the Republican Conference, was appointed to chair the House Budget Committee’s Health Care Task Force, in addition to serving as co-chair of the DOGE caucus.

“If we are to get our fiscal house in order, we have to tackle health care spending, which has ballooned to nearly 30% of our over $6 trillion budget,” said Moore, who represents Utah’s 1st Congressional District.

“This task force will be instrumental in addressing our health care cost inefficiencies to ensure we can take care of patients’ needs and lower this massive budgetary line item,” the GOP representative said. Aside from the Budget Committee, he also sits on the influential House Ways and Means Committee.

What will Moore do as chair of Health Care Task Force?

Moore said he looked forward to leading the task force with Budget Committee chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas.

Arrington in his statement noted that federal spending on health care is set to rise to 40% of the overall budget within the next decade.

“Physical health is fiscal health,” he said. The Texas representative also thanked Moore for taking on the responsibility for a policy incubator that finds ways to improve health outcomes while reducing federal spending.

Dr. Michael Burgess, a retired congressman from Texas, previously chaired this task force during the 118th Congress. He led an examination into “the budgetary effects from emerging health care issues, including cell and gene therapies,“ and called for an investigation into the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation for costing the federal taxpayers instead of creating savings.

Burgess’ name is reportedly being floated in the White House to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Reuters. If appointed, he would report to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rep. Moore’s message for World Autism Day

Even as he takes on additional responsibilities, Moore took time this week to show his kids around Capitol Hill.

“Nothing like following Dad around the Capitol for spring break!” he said. “I’ve been grateful to have 2 of my boys in town this week & to introduce them to colleagues and constituents.”

Moore is the father of four boys. “Max is good-natured and dutiful; George is charming (admittedly too charming); Winston is incredibly lovable; and Franklin is the busiest toddler we’ve ever seen,” according to his campaign website.

On Wednesday, World Autism Day, he wrote a special message for one of his sons. “I’ve been proud watching Winnie light up every room he walks into with his jokes & smile,” he said, adding, “Those who navigate autism overcome daily challenges & inspire those around them, & my family & I are thankful to be part of this community.” He posted several pictures of his day spent with Winston and Franklin, including one of them standing with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.