WASHINGTON — Lawmakers expressed mixed reactions to President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariff plan announced earlier this week, which imposes a baseline 10% tax on all imports and higher rates for some countries.

The tariffs, released as part of Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day,” surprised many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, prompting some concerns about what it could mean for local economies that rely on trade with other countries. Meanwhile, others are willing to give Trump the benefit of the doubt to see how it turns out — and whether it will really cause a “boom” in the U.S. economy like the president says it will.

The Deseret News contacted all six members of Utah’s congressional delegation in the House and Senate to get their thoughts on Trump’s tariff package. Here’s what they said:

Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee speaks at the Sutherland Institute’s Congressional Series at the Hinckley Institute of Politics on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

While initially expressing some hesitation toward tariffs of any kind, Sen. Mike Lee said he’s keeping an open mind about how Trump’s approach could possibly result in more free trade — arguing the system the U.S. currently utilizes is not equal in all circumstances.

“Some seem to be operating under the assumption that we currently have free trade. In many instances, we don’t,” Lee told the Deseret News.

Instead, Lee had other ideas on how he’d approach the topic of unequal tariffs: “If I were the leader of a foreign country with tariffs on the United States, I’d propose a free-trade agreement as soon as possible — one that truly gives us unfettered access to their markets, just as they want unfettered access to ours.”

Sen. John Curtis

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, questions Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Secretary of State, as he appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. | Alex Brandon, Associated Press

Sen. John Curtis was similarly hesitant to the idea of sweeping tariffs on more than 100 global trade partners. While agreeing with Trump that he wants “better trade relationships,” Curtis warned of the unintended consequences that often result from tariffs.

“As a former business owner, I know tariffs are challenging — not just because of their impact, but because of the uncertainty they create,” Curtis said. “I’m also mindful of how new tariffs could drive inflation — something Utah families are already feeling.”

“My hope is that this move sparks meaningful negotiations that strengthen American enterprise, and my focus remains on policies that grow our economy, protect national security, and keep America competitive on the world stage,” he added.

Rep. Blake Moore

Congressman and DOGE co-chair Blake Moore prepares to speak to the press inside his GOP Luncheon at Timbermine Steakhouse in Ogden on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Rep. Blake Moore took a balanced approach to Trump’s tariff plan, recognizing that while tariffs “have the potential to do substantial good,” they can also lead to “downward economic pressure” that is hard on local businesses.

Moore lauded the Trump administration’s policies to crack down on Chinese forced labor and efforts to rebuild domestic manufacturing, but the Utah Republican also warned that a “blanket approach” to tariffs will create challenges for Utah businesses.

“I’ve always been supportive of targeted approaches toward strategic industries. President Trump’s first term demonstrated that when tariffs are wielded effectively, great economic outcomes can follow,” Moore said. “We saw this with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — the strongest and most modern trade agreement in U.S. history. President Trump also implemented Section 301 tariffs — an effective, targeted measure that addressed strategic vulnerabilities in our supply chain with China.”

“Enacting a new tariff regime has been a major focus of President Trump’s second administration these last few months, and while I’m concerned, I’m not surprised by the market and public’s reactions to yesterday’s announcement,” he added.

Moore said he would work with the White House to “better understand these changes” and use his position on the House Ways and Means Committee to “get us to the sweet spot where our trade policies promote fairness while supporting American industries and keeping prices manageable for hardworking families.”

Rep. Celeste Maloy

Utah 2nd District Rep. Celeste Maloy speaks to attendees while the results are still too close to call at a primary election watch party at the Utah Trucking Association in West Valley City on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Rep. Celeste Maloy was open to the idea of reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Trump administration with the goal of beginning negotiations to lower rates other countries have imposed on the U.S.

“For decades, our trade partners have imposed tariffs on us at higher rates, which has hurt our competitive edge,” Maloy said. “The American people voted for President Trump because he promised to upend the status quo. The idea behind reciprocal tariffs is to invite our trade partners to the bargaining table and correct the current trade imbalance.”

Rep. Mike Kennedy

Republican state Sen. Mike Kennedy (R) answers a question during the Utah Debate Commission’s debate for Congressional District 3 at the Brigham Young University Broadcasting Building in Provo on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Rep. Mike Kennedy echoed similar sentiments. Although he did not go so far as to fully endorse the tariff package, the Utah Republican told the Deseret News: “We need fair trade agreements that enable all parties to prosper and operate effectively.”

Rep. Burgess Owens

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, answers media questions after debating Congressional District 4 candidate Katrina Fallick-Wang, Democratic, at the University of Utah’s KUER in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Rep. Burgess Owens did not immediately respond to requests for comment by the Deseret News. However, previous statements posted on social media indicate the Utah Republican may be in support of reciprocal tariffs — and he has previously praised Trump as an entrepreneur who understands these decisions.

“The Art of the Reciprocal Tariff,” Owens wrote in a post on X last month. “No more free access to American markets. If you tariff us, we will tariff you.”

“WOW!!! ‘Reciprocal Tariffs’ … a boom for America’s Middle Class,” he wrote in another post.