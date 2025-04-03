U.S. President Donald Trump appears on a television screen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, April 3, 2025. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., introduced a resolution on Thursday that would reassert Congress’s constitutional authority to approve U.S. trade policy proposed by the White House, one day after President Donald Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports and higher reciprocal tariffs on some countries.

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan pair of senators is pushing to restore congressional authority over unilateral tariffs on other countries even if they are issued by the executive branch.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., two members of the Senate Finance Committee, introduced a resolution on Thursday that would reassert Congress’ constitutional authority to approve U.S. trade policy proposed by the White House. The legislation comes just one day after President Donald Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports and higher reciprocal tariffs on many countries.

“For too long, Congress has delegated its clear authority to regulate interstate and foreign commerce to the executive branch,” Grassley said in a statement.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R- Iowa, begins a meeting to consider prescription drug pricing and other measures, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 3, 2025. | J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Under the resolution, the president would be required to notify Congress within 48 hours of enacting new tariffs which must include an explanation and justification of the charges. The president must also provide an analysis of any potential impacts the tariffs would have on U.S. businesses and consumers.

Congress would then need to pass a resolution of approval within 60 days, otherwise the tariffs would expire. Lawmakers would also have the authority to end tariffs at any time by passing a resolution of disapproval, even after initially approving them.

The legislation comes as Trump’s sweeping baseline tariffs are set to take effect on Friday and the higher reciprocal tariffs begin on April 9.

The tariffs have prompted some concerns for Republican lawmakers, particularly those in agriculture-heavy states whose local economies rely on trade with other countries. Others have raised concerns about retaliatory tariffs setting off trade wars with U.S. allies.

“Trade wars can be devastating, which is why the Founding Fathers gave Congress the clear Constitutional authority over war and trade,” Cantwell said in a statement. “Arbitrary tariffs, particularly on our allies, damage U.S. export opportunities and raise prices for American consumers and businesses. As representatives of the American people, Congress has a duty to stop actions that will cause them harm.”