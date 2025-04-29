There’s a long-standing myth in business that to build something global, especially in tech, you’ve got to pack your bags and head to the coasts. I’ve never believed that. After more than 20 years growing a company from right here in Utah, I know this: you don’t need to leave home to build something world-class. Utah has the people, mindset and infrastructure to go head-to-head with any market in the world, and we need more leaders to believe that.

This state isn’t just a great place to live; it’s a serious place to do business. Our workforce is as skilled as it is principled. The support for entrepreneurs, from universities to investors to state leadership, is stronger than most realize. And maybe most important of all, there’s a shared ethic here: people still value hard work, humility and follow-through. That’s not a tagline. That’s our edge.

I started my career as an ATM repair specialist. I wasn’t just climbing a corporate ladder; I was learning, hands-on, what it takes to make systems work and people happy. That shaped my approach to leadership. Stay grounded. Listen carefully. Treat people well. Those lessons still guide how I lead today.

Now, I’m leading a global company, but we’ve done it by staying true to our roots. We built in Kaysville. We didn’t chase flash. We chased fit. We hired people who believed in what we were doing. We learned to stretch a dollar. We focused on being great at something real, not just big.

People sometimes ask, “Why not move the company to a bigger city?” My answer: because what we have here works. Utah keeps us focused, keeps us honest and gives us access to talent that’s not just smart, but is also steady and loyal. That’s harder to find than most people think.

As we expanded into other markets in the U.S., Latin America and Europe, we brought new partners into our culture, rather than giving ours up. I remember one acquisition where the overseas team was surprised we wanted to understand them before talking business. But that’s how we lead — with curiosity and respect, not ego. And it builds stronger partnerships.

Growth, especially international growth, tests your values. But if your values are real, they scale. That’s been the key for us: grow deliberately, stay people-first and lead with intention.

And if you’re building a business here in Utah, here’s the advice I’d share:

Don’t wait for permission. You don’t need to be in San Francisco or New York to start. Start here. Build what matters. Do it well.

You don’t need to be in San Francisco or New York to start. Start here. Build what matters. Do it well. Surround yourself with people who care. Utah is full of mission-driven, team-first talent. Build around that. Prioritize character and culture.

Utah is full of mission-driven, team-first talent. Build around that. Prioritize character and culture. Stay rooted — but stay outward-looking. Keep your headquarters here but expand your perspective. Lead with local values but learn globally.

Something important is happening in Utah. More entrepreneurs are staying, and more capital is coming in. But what’s most exciting isn’t the growth — it’s how we’re doing it. With grit. With purpose. With integrity.

As we continue to grow, we can’t lose what makes this state special. We need to mentor the next generation. Invest in our communities. And remind the world that Utah isn’t just a great place to raise a family, it’s a great place to build something that lasts.

The best companies I’ve seen aren’t built on noise. They’re built on clarity and conviction, on knowing who you are and refusing to compromise on that. That’s what we’ve tried to do at OptConnect, and it’s what more Utah companies are doing right now.

You don’t have to leave to build something big. You don’t have to trade your values for growth. Utah gives you the foundation to lead boldly, scale globally and stay true to what really matters. And if we do that, the world won’t just notice, it’ll start looking here for the future.