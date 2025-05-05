Utah Gov. Spencer Cox convenes the “Built Here” nuclear energy summit in Utah, along with Govs. Brad Little of Idaho and Mark Gordon of Wyoming, to discuss the future of nuclear energy in the region on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Utah took a bold step toward leading the nation in energy innovation last week at Gov. Spencer Cox’s “Built Here” nuclear summit, where Utah signed a historic agreement with global nuclear firms Hi Tech Solutions and Holtec International. The landmark memorandum of understanding lays the groundwork for the Beehive State to become the Western hub for advanced nuclear technology development, manufacturing and deployment.

Hi Tech, based in Washington state, is bringing its next-generation energy vision to the Mountain West. With deep roots in Utah — where its co-founder has lived for more than a decade — the company is establishing its regional headquarters here, not just to build power plants, but to create a full nuclear ecosystem. This includes research partnerships, training centers, and advanced manufacturing and deployment of nimble small modular nuclear reactors, which allow for faster, more secure and scalable energy to be deployed across the region.

Unlike other nuclear initiatives that focus primarily on electricity generation, this partnership takes a comprehensive approach. Through the agreement, Hi Tech and Holtec will launch the regional nuclear operations training center, beginning with an interim facility by 2026 and followed by a $35 million advanced energy training campus starting construction in 2028. These centers will prepare Utahns for careers in a rapidly reemerging industry with high-paying, long-term jobs in clean energy.

In addition to this investment in training a new generation of nuclear workers, Holtec, a proven world leader in nuclear innovation, has selected Utah as the preferred Western location to manufacture its small reactor technology, currently scheduled for deployment at the Palisades nuclear plant in Michigan. This means Utah will become a key player in the national and global nuclear supply chain, providing the critical small reactors that deliver clean, affordable, reliable energy well-suited for the state’s growing communities, industry and demand for data centers.

This initiative reflects Gov. Cox’s strategy found in Operation Gigawatt, the call to double Utah’s power capacity in ten years. But the vision isn’t just about infrastructure. It’s about people. Establishing a nuclear industry biome in the Beehive State requires input from Utahns. The engagement strategy will include public forums; educational initiatives in local schools; and transparent communication around safety, environmental benefits and economic opportunities.

For Utahns, the economic upside is immense. This partnership is expected to create thousands of high-quality jobs while attracting a network of suppliers and partners that will further expand our state’s advanced manufacturing base. The agreement sends a clear signal: Utah is leading now. While other regions debate the path forward, we are forging ahead with partnerships between government, industry and local communities that accelerate real solutions.

Of course, building a nuclear ecosystem comes with obstacles — regulatory coordination, infrastructure investment and long-term planning. But strong state leadership and vision around energy, such as the recently passed bipartisan House Bill 249, are already working and contributed to attracting this historic partnership. The state’s willingness to explore permitting support, workforce training programs and research partnerships further demonstrates the holistic thinking necessary to succeed.

Economic development professionals and city and state leaders in Utah recognize that nuclear energy innovation and economic development go hand-in-hand. By investing in clean energy technologies built right here in Utah, we are shaping a future of energy abundance, sustained industrial growth, technological leadership and lasting prosperity.

The momentum is real. Shovels will soon break ground. Training programs will launch. Manufacturing will scale. Together, we’re building a new era of energy — powered by innovation, rooted in community and proudly “Built in Utah.”